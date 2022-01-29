News 18 Evening Digest: K'taka Relaxes Covid Curbs as State Sees Recovery; SBI Calls Pregnant Women Unfit for Service and Other Stories

No Night Curfew from Monday, Schools to Reopen: K’taka Relaxes Covid Curbs as State Sees Recovery

The Karnataka government on Saturday relaxed a few Covid-19 curbs, which were introduced in the first week of January as cases soaring, and announced that night curfew will be withdrawn in the state from Monday (January 31). Offline classes will also resume from Monday in the state. READ MORE

‘Khadeda Hoibe’: SP, Its Allies Tweak Mamata’s ‘Khela Hobe’ to ‘Chase Away’ BJP in UP Polls

Designed after the famous “Khela Hobe" campaign song of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Akhilesh Yadav-led Opposition alliance has been singing its own “Khadeda Hoibe" (will be chased away) poll jingle in Uttar Pradesh to dethrone the BJP. Based on the local dialect prevalent in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, the song, which was launched recently, has been doing the rounds on social media and is being played at political functions of the opposition grouping in its fight against the ruling BJP. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 15: Teary-eyed Salman Khan Hugs Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Colors TV is all set to air the Bigg Boss 15 finale in two parts on Saturday (January 29) and Sunday (January 30) and one of the guests on the finale episode will be former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. In a promo of the show released by Colors, Shehnaaz will grace the finale and will pay tribute to late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. READ MORE

SBI Calls Pregnant Women Unfit for Service, DCW slaps Notice

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently has put in place new rules which states that if a woman candidate is pregnant for more than three months, the candidate will be considered “temporarily unfit". Further it said that the candidate can then join the bank four months after delivery. Following this, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on January 29, Saturday issued a notice to SBI seeking withdrawal of its new rules and asking for a response. READ MORE

North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Takes Own Toilet Everywhere to ‘Protect Faeces,’ Here’s Why

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un carries his own toilet wherever he goes in order to “protect his faeces", reported Mirror. This is reportedly because he does not “trust public toilets". READ MORE

I Probably Didn’t Want to Play Cricket at All: Mitchell Starc Looks Back at Tumultuous Phase

Not long before an incredible turnaround culminated in him winning Australia’s men’s cricketer of the year award, Mitchell Starc was on the verge of quitting the sport. Starc was not taking the number of wickets expected of a pacer of his calibre. He was also leaking plenty of runs on the field and, off it, he was losing his father to cancer. READ MORE

