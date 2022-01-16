News 18 Evening Digest: Malaika, Arjun Make First Appearance Together After Breakup Rumours; Mammootty Tests Positive for Covid-19 and Other Stories

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Make First Appearance Together After Breakup Rumours; See Pics

Earlier this week, rumours were doing the rounds that Bollywood power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have broken up. Now, they have made their first public appearance together after the rumours surfaced. For the uninitiated, a report in BollywoodLife.com suggested that Malaika did not step out of her house in more than six days and Arjun hadn’t visited her once. However, soon after these rumours surfaced, the 2 States actor took to social media to put an end to it by sharing a picture with Malaika. READ MORE

Superstar Mammootty Tests Positive for Covid-19, Shares Health Update on Social Media

Malayalam superstar Mammootty tested Covid-19 positive and took to social media to share his health update with his fans and well-wishers. His Twitter post read, “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care." READ MORE

Prince Harry Moves Court Over Right to Pay for His Family’s UK Police Protection

US-based Prince Harry is appealing to the UK courts after the government refused to allow him police protection paid for out of his own pocket, arguing the decision means he cannot return home. READ MORE

Sexual Assault Case Lodged Against Senior Official of Thiruvananthapuram Airport

A sexual assault case has been lodged against a senior official of the Adani-run Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here, following which the company has suspended him from service. Thumba police on Saturday registered a case against Chief Airport Officer (CAO), Madhusudana Rao, based on a complaint filed by a woman employee working under him. READ MORE

BJP’s Hate Politics Very Harmful for Country, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP’s politics of “hatred" is very harmful for the country and is also responsible for unemployment. The former Congress chief said this a day after he attacked the BJP government by putting out an online quiz. READ MORE

Navjot Singh Sidhu Invites Elon Musk to Set up Tesla Base, Wants Ludhiana to be EV Hub

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to have no dearth of invitations from Indian ministers to set up base in their represented state. The latest to join this list is Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu who took to Twitter to reach out to Elon Musk. Quoting a Tweet which was earlier made by Musk, Sidhu said, “I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development.” READ MORE

