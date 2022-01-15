News 18 Evening Digest: Mayawati Calls SP 'anti-Dalit' Party; China Reports Dip in Daily Coronavirus Cases and Other Stories

Amid Mass Defections, Mayawati Calls SP ‘anti-Dalit’ Party

AAs several leaders from the BJP shifted allegiance to the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying it worked for the Dalits and backward classes, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday pooh-poohed the claim saying the party’s past record shows its “anti-Dalit" approach. Mayawati also clarified that she would not contest the Assembly elections, but take the legislative council route, if her party is voted to power. READ MORE

Former Miss Universe Told to ‘Cover Up’ or Be Banned From Flight For Wearing Crop Top

Getting stopped from boarding a flight because of your attire is probably something no one would want to go through. But a former Miss Universe title winner allegedly faced such a situation a few days ago. Olivia Culpo, 29, was allowed to board an American Airlines flight to Cabo San Lucas on Thursday only after she put on more clothing, according to her sister who was accompanying her. Olivia’s boyfriend was also travelling with them. READ MORE

China Reports Dip in Daily Coronavirus Cases, Sees 165 New Infections

China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier. READ MORE

Fever & Cough if Delta, Sore Throat if Omicron: How Covid-19 Symptoms Have Changed With Variants

As Omicron is driving the worldwide surge of Covid infections, some experts have linked specific kind of skin rashes to probable symptoms of Covid-19. READ MORE

Kerala Police Plan to Appeal Against Bishop Franco’s Acquittal in Nun Rape Case

Aday after a Sessions Court here acquitted Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the charge of raping a nun in a convent in the State, Kerala police on Saturday sought legal advice to move an appeal against the verdict in the High Court. Kottayam SP D Shilpa told reporters that the police have sought legal opinion from the special public prosecutor to move an appeal against the judgment. READ MORE

Aslan Karatsev Outclasses Andy Murray to Take Sydney Title

Former world number one Andy Murray’s quest for a first ATP title in over two years ended in defeat at the hands of top seed Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday, with the Russian easing his way to a 6-3 6-3 win. READ MORE

