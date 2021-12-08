News 18 Evening Digest: No Honeymoon for Vicky and Katrina After Wedding; A Look at Russian Mi-17’s ‘Crashing’ History in India and Other Stories

No Honeymoon for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif After Wedding; Couple to Visit Actress’ Family in London Next Month

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot tomorrow in Rajashthan in presence of their family members and close friends from the film industry. The wedding festivities are taking place at Six Senses fort in Sawai Madhopur district. READ MORE

Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna Starrer Thank You to Release Only in Theatres

Putting all rumours to rest, the makers of the Telugu film Thank You, which features actors Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in the lead, on Wednesday announced that their film would release only in theatres and not on OTT as was being speculated. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu: Viral Video of Woman Forced to Deboard Bus Over ‘Fish Odour’ Stirs Row

Selvamary, a fishmonger, hails from Kanyakumari’s Vaniyakudi village. The woman was boarding a government bus bound for Vaniyakudi from the Kulachal bus stand when she was forced to deboard the bus by the conductor. Out of frustration, the victim started screaming and crying out loud at the bus station which was video graphed by the public. Later, the incident reached the eyes of the top officials. READ MORE

3.4 Magnitude Tremor, Aftershock Felt in Gujarat’s Rajkot District; No Casualty

A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced near Gondal town in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Wednesday morning, officials said, adding there is no loss to life and property. After the tremor, which was recorded at 6:53 AM, a mild aftershock of magnitude 2 also occurred in the same region. Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu has confirmed that there was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremor. READ MORE

CDS Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Mishap: A Look at Russian Mi-17’s ‘Crashing’ History in India

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 military transport helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, at least one of his family members and staff members crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF has said. READ MORE

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Sajid Khan Shines With Ball as PAK Win Second Test by an Innings and Eight Runs

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.