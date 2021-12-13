News 18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Urges Indians to Take These Three Resolutions; Kangana Ranaut's Social Media Post on Farmers and Other Stories

Former ICC CFO Faisal Hasnain Appointed New CEO of PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former ICC Chief Financial Officer Faisal Hasnain as its new Chief Executive, replacing Wasim Khan. READ MORE

Samantha Akkineni’s First Dance Number Oo Antava Lands in Trouble for This Reason

Samantha Akkineni’s dance number in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise was an instant hit on release, but the song has now landed in trouble as per reports. According to reports, a case has been filed against the song Oo Antava by a men’s association for allegedly portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals. READ MORE

CBSE Drops ‘Sexist’ Passage form 10th English Exam, Students to get Full Marks

After the massive uproar, CBSE has decided to drop the comprehension passage which was being regarded as ‘anti-female’ and ‘sexist’. The board has decided to award full marks to all students for the passage. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut’s Social Media Post on Farmers: Won’t Arrest Her Till Jan 25, Mumbai Police Tell HC

Mumbai: The city police told the Bombay High Court on Monday that they will not arrest actor Kangana Ranaut till January 25, 2022 over her social media post that allegedly linked farmers’ protests to a separatist group. The police made the statement after a bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal said the issue involved the larger question of Ranaut’s fundamental right to free speech and that the court will have to grant her some ad-interim relief. READ MORE

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Set to Make Acting Debut With Punjabi Film ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was officially crowned the new Miss Universe at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 21-year-old from Punjab claimed the crown beating Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane. READ MORE

‘Cleanliness, Creation…’: At Varanasi, PM Modi Urges Indians to Take These Three Resolutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor while on his two-day visit to Varanasi. In his address to the gathering inside the Kashi Vishwanath complex, he stated that a new history is being created with the project while also urging Indians to make a commitment to sanitation, innovation and an Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. READ MORE

