News 18 Evening Digest: Rahul Gandhi, Cong Candidates Offer Prayers at Golden Temple; Lata Mangeshkar Continues to Be in ICU and Other Stories

UP Bride Refuses to Marry Groom After he Throws Garland During Varmala Ceremony

Ashocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district where something enraged the bride so much that she refused to get married. An argument also broke out between the two families after the bride refused to tie the knot. While everyone tried to persuade the bride, she refused to change her mind. But what exactly happened? READ MORE.

Punjab Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Congress Candidates Offer Prayers at Golden Temple

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party candidates for the Punjab assembly polls paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Thursday. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said he along with the Congress candidates prayed for the future of Punjab at Harmandir Sahib. After offering prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, Gandhi partook ‘langar’ along with the party candidates. Gandhi was flanked by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. READ MORE

Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer Continues to Be in ICU, Shows Signs of Improvement

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still under treatment in the ICU, but has shown signs of improvement, informed her spokesperson via her Twitter handle on Thursday. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms, and has been under intensive care ever since. READ MORE

Ukraine Detains National Guard After Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, 5 Critical

Ukraine said Thursday it had detained a member of the national guard suspected of opening fire at a factory in the centre of the country and killing five people. READ MORE

Indian-born Priest Ordained as Youngest Bishop in Church of England

An Indian-origin priest has been ordained and appointed as the bishop of the Church of England on Tuesday. The ceremony consecrated 43-year-old Reverend Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, also known as Saju, at St Paul’s Cathedral, London. Saju, after the ceremony, became the youngest person to hold the position at the Church of England. READ MORE

Pacers Should Play Each and Every Game, Don’t Like Them Rested: Brett Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee is against the whole concept of workload management for fast bowlers, something that has become a trend amid a packed international calendar. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.