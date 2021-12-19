News 18 Evening Digest: Sacrilege Attempt at Golden Temple; India's Omicron Tally Reaches 145 and Other Stories

Sacrilege Attempt at Golden Temple: Punjab Govt Forms SIT; Report to be Submitted in 2 Days

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Amritsar DCP (Law and Order) had been formed to probe the sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple and an investigation report will be presented in the next two days. Punjab Police is trying to ascertain the identity of a man, who was beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and it has been established that he spent a few hours inside the complex. READ MORE

Two Media Persons Covering Ashes Tests Positive for COVID-19

Two members of the media, covering the second Ashes Test, have tested positive for COVID-19, creating panic among the visiting British journalists on the fourth day of the game, here Sunday. READ MORE

India’s Omicron Tally Reaches 145 as 2 UK Returnees Test Positive for New Variant in Gujarat

India’s Omicron covid tally rose to 145 on Sunday after a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the variant. In Gujarat, the non-resident Indian tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after he arrived from the UK on December 15, a health department official said on Sunday. READ MORE

Germany Tightens Travel Restrictions on UK in Response to Omicron Spread

The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of virus variant areas late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status. READ MORE

PM Modi Remembers Manohar Parrikar, Says ‘He Took Goa to New Heights of Development’

Remembering late Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said seeing Goa prosper and its strength reminds him of the former chief minister. Modi, who is in Goa, also hailed the incumbent CM and said Pramod Sawant is working with a vision for the development of the state. READ MORE

Why China & Russia’s Mega Gas Pipeline Project Could Be A Gamechanger Amid Tensions With US & Allies

China & Russia have reportedly made some headway towards a new gas pipeline amid tensions with the West. The issues were also discussed during the recent virtual meeting between the Russian & Chinese presidents. READ MORE

