News 18 Evening Digest: SC Allows Resumption of Bullock Cart Race in Maharashtra; Vicky Kaushal Pens Heartfelt Note on 2 Months of Sardar Udham and Other Stories

President Kovind to Inaugurate Dhaka’s Renovated Sri Ramna Kali Mandir Destroyed by Pak in 1971

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the renovated historic Sri Ramna Kali Mandir here on Friday, 50 years after it was destroyed by the Pakistani forces in 1971, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, terming it as an emotional moment for the two countries. READ MORE

SC Allows Resumption of Bullock Cart Race in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the resumption of bullock cart race in Maharashtra, which has been prohibited in the state since 2017. The apex court observed that validity of the amended provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the rules framed by Maharashtra, which provided for bullock cart race in the state, would operate during the pendency of the petitions as the entire matter has been referred to a constitution bench. READ MORE

Sourav Ganguly Should be Asked Why There is This Discrepancy: Sunil Gavaskar After Virat Kohli’s Contradictory Statement

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly needs to come out and clear the air about why there is discrepancy after Virat Kohli’s contradicts his statement in the press conference on Wednesday. The Indian cricket is under the scanner after Kohli’s explosive presser which raised several questions on the BCCI and president Ganguly. READ MORE

Oxford University to Get Poonawala Vaccine Research Facility; to Get GBP 50 Million Funding

The University of Oxford has announced plans to establish a new Poonawalla Vaccines Research building with a funding commitment of GBP 50 million from India’s Serum Life Sciences. Serum Life Sciences is wholly-owned by the Poonawalla family, owners of the Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India, and the proposed research facility will focus on vaccinology, the university said on Wednesday. READ MORE

Vicky Kaushal Pens Heartfelt Note on 2 Months of Sardar Udham; Vignesh Shivan Says ‘Deserves Every Award’

In a year filled with dull sequels and remakes, Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham,’ starring Vicky Kaushal, finally gave movie buffs a jolt of originality and cinematic brilliance. The film is based on the lesser-known story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. READ MORE

France to Restrict Travel from Britain to Fight Fast-spreading Omicron

France will restrict arrivals from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government spokesman said Thursday. The new measures are expected to take effect over the weekend. READ MORE

