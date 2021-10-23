News 18 Evening Digest: Three More Arrested in Lakhimpur Violence Case, 13 Held So Far; Police Remand of Nihangs Extended by 2 Days in Singhu Border Lynchings Case

Cristiano Ronaldo Backs Manchester United to Adapt and Overcome Slow Start

Manchester United’s players need time to adjust to each other and their playing styles, forward Cristiano Ronaldo said, encouraging his team to overcome their inconsistent start to the Premier League campaign. United brought in the likes of Ronaldo, forward Jadon Sancho and centre back Raphael Varane in the close season but have made a stuttering start domestically to sit sixth in the table with 14 points from eight games. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Players in Line for Fifty Percent Hike on Match Fees if Team Beats India, England-Report

Pakistan will receive a fifty percent hike in their match fees if they manage to beat arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday. According to reports, the money boost could be upto PKR 170,000 roughly if they emerge victorious in Dubai. Although, they have never beaten India in T20 World Cup and the record stands a whopping 12-0 in all World Cup games including the 50-over tournament. As per a report on Cricket Pakistan, a player’s current match fees stand at PKR 338,250, which means that winning against India will help them earn more than PKR 500,000. READ MORE

Three More Arrested in Lakhimpur Violence Case, 13 Held So Far

Three more arrests were made on Saturday in connection with the Tikonia violence here which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead during a protest by farmers on October 3, officials said Saturday. This takes to 13 the total number of arrests made so far, also including Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, in connection with the violence. A senior police officer identified those arrested Saturday as Mohit Trivedi of Singahi town, Ranku Rana of Barsola Kalan and Dharmendra of Chimma Tanda both under Tikonia kotwali limits. READ MORE

Cong-RJD Fissures Bring Grand Alliance to Brink of Collapse in Bihar

Less than a year after making waves with a better-than-expected performance in Bihar assembly polls, the opposition Grand Alliance finds itself on the brink of collapse. The five-party opposition coalition had won just 10 seats short of majority, a major comeback since the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 when the NDA had made a clean sweep, winning all but one of 40 seats in Bihar. READ MORE

Singhu Border Lynching: Police Remand of 4 Accused Nihangs Extended by 2 Days

A court in Haryana’s Sonipat on Saturday extended by two days the police remand of the four Nihangs arrested in connection with the lynching of a Dalit labourer at the farmers’ protest site on the Singhu border of Delhi. The Haryana Police had produced Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Govindpreet Singh and Bhagwant Singh before the court. READ MORE

Durga Puja Violence: Bangladesh Police Arrest Second Key Suspect From Dhaka

Bangladesh’s security agencies on Saturday arrested a man in his 30s, who is believed to be the second key suspect behind the recent slew of violence against Hindus and mob attacks on temples in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festivities, police officials said. Shaikat Mandal, one of the masterminds behind the October 17 mayhem in Pirganj sub-district of northwestern Rangpur, and his accomplice was arrested from Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka on Saturday, Elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.