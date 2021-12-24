News 18 Evening Digest: Vedic Mathematics to Be Introduced in Gujarat Schools; UP Imposes Night Curfew from December 25 and Other Stories

‘I Feel Confident I Can’: Joe Root Backs Himself to Get his Maiden Century in Australia

Joe Root is preparing for the third Test of the Ashes series, which begins on Boxing Day in Melbourne. The match and his performance in the upcoming Test is especially important considering it is a must-win encounter if England is to win the series, or at least manage a draw. READ MORE

Kapurthala Gurdwara Manager Held Over Lynching Incident, CM Channi Says No Proof of Sacrilege Bid

Amarjit Singh, manager of the Nizampur gurdwara in Kapurthala, was arrested on Friday for allegedly leading a mob that killed a man suspected of attempted sacrilege. The gurdwara manager had alleged that he saw the man trying to disrespect the ‘Nishan Sahib’ or religious flag. READ MORE

UP Imposes Covid Norms, Night Curfew from December 25 Amid Omicron Scare. View Details

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases in several states. The coronavirus night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am, a senior official said here. READ MORE

PF Hike: Your PF May Increase Soon; Know New Salary Structure Govt is Working On

The central government is working towards finalising the new labour codes that are likely to be implemented anytime soon. Under this, the general work culture of India is going to go though a big change, according to people in the know. If the four labour codes come into effect, an important change would be how the salaries of the employees are currently calculated. While there will be an increase in the provident fund of the employees, their take home salaries will decrease accordingly. READ MORE

Vedic Mathematics to Be Introduced in Gujarat Schools from Next Year

Vedic mathematics, claimed to be an easier and faster way of solving arithmetic problems, would be introduced in schools in Gujarat from the next academic year, the state government has said. Some experts, however, opined that it should be an additional subject and can not replace modern math that is currently taught at schools. READ MORE

