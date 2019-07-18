News Channel Employee Accuses Senior Producer of Sexual Harassment, Women's Commission Seeks Police Action

New Delhi The National Commission for Women has asked Noida police to act on a complaint of a woman employee of a city-based news channel who has alleged sexual harassment by a senior.

The woman shared on Twitter the screen shots of the "obscene" messages sent by the senior producer in the channel.

Taking cognisance of the matter, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma assured the victim of all possible help.

Sharma wrote to the Noida SSP on Thursday, asking him to probe the matter and take action against the culprit.

"The Commission is seriously perturbed by the crime targeted against the woman despite the enactment of sexual harassment laws and the Information Technology Act, 2000," she said in the letter.

Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter be investigated and the culprit must be booked, he said.

The Commission must be apprised about the action taken in the matter at an early date, Sharma added.