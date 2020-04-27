News Channel Reporter Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Gujarat
The journalist is currently at his residence, awaiting for health authorities to get him admitted to a hospital.
Police personnel wearing protective suits patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)
Gandhinagar: An electronic media reporter working in Ahmedabad was found coronavirus positive on Monday, taking the total of such cases to three in the Gujarat city. Two media persons had tested positive two days back.
The latest case is of a male reporter, 38, working for ABP Asmita, Ahmedabad. A resident of Pethapur near Gandhinagar, he is asymptomatic.
Sources said he is at present at his residence, awaiting for health authorities to get him admitted, probably in Samras Covid-Care Centre in Ahmedabad.
Two days ago, a video editor at Network18 and a cameraman in Zee 24 News, both from Ahmedabad, were found positive.
Ahmedabad has the highest 2,181 corona positive cases in Gujarat, which has a total of 3,301 cases reported till Sunday.
