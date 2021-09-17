News Daybreakbreak | Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Others Wish PM as He Turns 71; All Metro Cities Were Target of Pak Terror Module

Narendra Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Others Wish PM as He Turns 71; Auction of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Among Plans for Today

Some 50 million postcards thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “pro people welfare” schemes, film screenings and exhibitions on his life, blood donation camps, cleanliness and vaccination drives are among the activities planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark PM Modi’s 71st birthday today. The activities will continue for three weeks (September 17 to October 7) as the period also marks birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (September 25), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and October 7 marks the completion of 20 years in office by Modi as head of elected governments.

All Metro Cities Were Target of Pak Terror Module, Accused ‘Overheard Plan’ from His Karachi Trainers

The Pakistan-backed terror module that was busted two days ago in a multi-state operation had planned serial blasts across the country, highly-placed sources told CNN-News18, which have accessed interrogation details of one of the six arrested men, Zeeshan Qamar (28). Sources said the gang wanted to carry out serial terror attacks in all the metro cities.

‘Unnecessary Panic’ Warning Sounded as Fever, Respiratory Issues Grip Over 1,000 Bengal Kids; BJP Alerts Centre

Speaking to the News18.com, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy, senior medical officer (Ophthalmology) and Officer on Special Duty (Public Health) in North Bengal, said, “The blood samples were sent for examination to School of Tropical Medicine and in the report presence ‘Influenza B’, ‘Respiratory Syncytial’ and ‘Human Parainfluenza’ viruses were found.”

In a First, Women CRPF Personnel to be Inducted for VVIP Security

Their selection has been done a few days ago after getting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs. An official communication accessed by News18 said that an action plan to increase the strength of women personnel has been submitted by the CRPF. “Initially 6 platoons of women personnel will be raised," the communication said.

UP Weather Alert: After Mysterious Fever, Incessant Rains Kill More than Dozen, Red Warning Issued

India’s largest state is facing one natural wrath after another. Days after authorities and residents were starting to cope with the mysterious fever, which is killing several children, heavy downpour has caught the state by surprise.

BuzzCut: How The Met Gala Became The Meme Gala Through the Years

You’d think it started with a dress, but it didn’t. The Met Gala has existed since 1948 - and what is essentially a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which hosts stars, young creatives, and industry paragons has only in recent years found itself as much an Internet sensation as it is an offline event.

