News Live: Parliament May See Chaotic Scenes as TDP, YSR Congress Will Pitch for No-Confidence Motion

Mar 20, 2018 9:42 am (IST)

Mehul Choksi Plays Victim Card | Mehul Choksi to CBI over latter's notice asking him to appear for investigation "Regional Passport Office hasn't communicated with me & my passport remains suspended. I have the deepest respect for your offices & assure you that I am not making any excuse, whatsoever to travel to India...I reiterate that I am abroad & have earlier also responded to your notices. Surprisingly, the issues raised remain unaddressed, making my fear of safety rise to extreme levels. Media continues to conduct a trial by itself & blow every issue out of proportion... I further inform that requiring me to join investigation, though leaving me helpless and information less, by various actions taken by multiple agencies is unfair. The manner in which the allegations have been exaggerated has left me completely defenseless... I am extremely held up in my business abroad and am working hard to resolves the issues it is facing due to the unnecessary closure of the business in India due to untenable allegations. Further, I am unable to travel to India due to my persisting health condition"