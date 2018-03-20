News Live: Parliament May See Chaotic Scenes as TDP, YSR Congress Will Pitch for No-Confidence Motion

Event Highlights
The big news at the moment: The Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress will pitch for no-confidence motion today. The notices for a no-confidence motion against the government could not be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Monday due to noisy protests by several parties, which washed out the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament. Monday was the 11th consecutive day that the proceedings were washed out and the second day that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan could not take up the notices for a no-confidence motion.
Dabbawala service affected | The famous dabbawala service completely affected on central line. But the services conducted via western and harbour lines are funtioning as usual. Scores of agitated students demanding jobs in railways on Tuesday blocked rail traffic, including suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters, a Central Railway official said.
BJP Asks Students to Call off Protest | BJP MP from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya said, "I just talked to Piyush Goyal. He assured discussion with andolan karta. Justice will be given to all including Apprentice. We will give a separate 20% quota & special exam for Apprentice. I appeal the Andolan Karta to withdraw RailRoko & come for discussion." Currently, there is a quota for 20 percent apprentices to be taken into service by the railways. For that, the apprentices have to give a written exam. The students blocked the rail track at 7 am in the morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT.
TDP leader on no-cofindence motion | "We are going to give no-confidence motion notice in the Lok Sabha. We are going to continue protesting until our demands are met," said Telugu Desam Party MP Thota Narasimham. The notices for a no-confidence motion against the government could not be taken up in the Lok Sabha yesterday due to noisy protests by several parties, which washed out the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament. Monday was the 11th consecutive day that the proceedings were washed out and the second day that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan could not take up the notices for a no-confidence motion.
Sasikala requested for 15-day parole | Following the demise of her husband M.Natarajan, VK Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole. She is lodged at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Convicted in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison since February last. She was granted an emergency parole in October last year when Natarajan underwent the kidney transplant. Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and was also running a vernacular magazine called 'Puthiya Paarvai'.
Shve Sena to meet Piyush Goyal | Shiv Sena leaders are likely to meet Railways Minister Piyush Goyal over the apprentice issue in some time. Meanwhile, the Central Railways PRO said that those who are protesting are not students. There is no disruption on south-east and north-east section...The situation is under control, trains will start operating shortly. Scores of agitated students demanding jobs in railways on Tuesday blocked rail traffic, including suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters, a Central Railway official said. The students blocked the rail track at 7am in the morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT.
YSR Congress Wants Lok Sabha Speaker to Allow No-confidence Motion | We request the Speaker to allow our no-confidence motion. As long as the budget session continues we will press for discussion to take place on a no-confidence motion. Ruckus has been happening in the House for past 15 days but the Finance Bill was passed, YSR Congress leader YV Subba Reddy said.
Rupee depreciates 4 paise against US dollar | The rupee depreciated further by 4 paise to hit its four-month low of 65.21 against the US dollar in opening session today on some dollar-buying by importers and banks and weakness in the domestic equity market. The greenback's gains against major global currencies ahead of the US Federal Reserve's key policy meet that kicks off later in the day, in which it is expected to hike interest rates, weighed on the domestic unit, dealers said. Yesterday, the rupee slipped 23 paise to close at 65.17 against the dollar due to concerns over a widening current account deficit.
Kerala Woman Accused of Beating up 90-year-old-Grandmother, Arrested | A video of a 90-year-old woman being beaten up by her granddaughter in Kannur in north Kerala has gone viral on the social media, following which police registered a case and arrested her on Monday. Police said Deepa (40), the elderly woman's granddaughter, was booked under various sections of IPC, including gain by unlawful means of property to which the person is not legally entitled. The elderly woman, identified as Kalyani along with her daughter Devaki, who was also attacked by the woman, has been shifted to hospital, police said. In the video, the nonagenarian woman is heard wailing as she is thrashed. One of the woman's neighbours shot the video on his mobile and uploaded it on the social media.
Mehul Choksi Plays Victim Card | Mehul Choksi to CBI over latter's notice asking him to appear for investigation "Regional Passport Office hasn't communicated with me & my passport remains suspended. I have the deepest respect for your offices & assure you that I am not making any excuse, whatsoever to travel to India...I reiterate that I am abroad & have earlier also responded to your notices. Surprisingly, the issues raised remain unaddressed, making my fear of safety rise to extreme levels. Media continues to conduct a trial by itself & blow every issue out of proportion... I further inform that requiring me to join investigation, though leaving me helpless and information less, by various actions taken by multiple agencies is unfair. The manner in which the allegations have been exaggerated has left me completely defenseless... I am extremely held up in my business abroad and am working hard to resolves the issues it is facing due to the unnecessary closure of the business in India due to untenable allegations. Further, I am unable to travel to India due to my persisting health condition"
Students Block Railway Tracks in Mumbai, Demand Jobs | Scores of agitated students demanding jobs in railways today blocked rail traffic, including suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters, a Central Railway official said. The students blocked the rail track at 7am in the morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT. Entire four lines are affected between Matunga and CSMT. Police and railway official are having talks with them, the official said. "There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest said.
#WATCH -- Railway services in Mumbai affected as students take to the tracks, demanding jobs in Railways. Train services between Kurla and CSMT suspended pic.twitter.com/l6Isj3nO7m— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 20, 2018
Anti H-1B Posters Come Up in San Francisco Metro Stations | Anti-H-1B posters have come up in local metro stations and commuter trains in San Francisco and California, ahead of the work visa, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, filing season beginning in April. The Progressives for Immigration Reform which has bought advertisements worth USD 80,000 for the San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) stations and trains, argues that their purpose is to create awareness about the misuse and abuse of the H-1B visa. "This is to get exposure to the H-1B programme. And with that attention, with that visibility, begin conversations on the abuses of the programmes what it was intended to be and what it has become," Kevin Lynn, director of the Washington Dc-based Progressive for Information Reform told PTI.
VK Sasikala's Husband M Natarajan Passes Away in Chennai | Husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, M Natarajan, died on Monday night at a corporate hospital. He was 74. "It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 AM today," an official release issued by Shanmuga Priyan, a chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global Health City, said. Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with a severe chest infection and was put on ventilator support. Last year he underwent a kidney transplant. Natarajan's body was later kept at his Besant Nagar residence for people to pay homage. Sources close to him said that his body will be taken later in the day to his native village in Thanjavur district for the final rites.
'Impress on Opposition parties need to bring in no-confidence motion' | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu last night asked Telugu Desam Party MPs and senior leaders to impress upon other opposition parties the need to bring in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The Telugu Desam Party chief reviewed the happenings in Parliament during a teleconference with his party MPs and senior leaders and apprehended that the Centre might get the session adjourned sine die by creating a din through other parties. He sought to know why the party MPs and leaders were not taking up discussion on the no-trust motion. "Be alert and react according to their moves. Ensure that MPs of other parties also attend the House. Get no-trust motion notices issued by other parties as well," he told his MPs.
Govt ready for discussion: Rajnath | Amid the din, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government was ready for discussion on any issue, including on the no-confidence motion. The notices for the motion have been given by YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy and two members of the TDP -- Thota Narasimham and Jayadev Galla. Both parties have been demanding special package for Andhra Pradesh, an issue on which the TDP quit the ruling NDA alliance last week. As soon as the House met for Zero Hour after the Question Hour was washed out, members from TRS and AIADMK trooped into the Well carrying placards. While the TRS was demanding a rise in quota, the AIADMK was pressing for immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management board. Soon after papers were laid on the table amid unrelented slogan-shouting by members, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government was ready to discuss any issue.
No confidence motion not taken up | The notices for a no-confidence motion against the government could not be taken up in the Lok Sabha yesterday due to noisy protests by several parties, which washed out the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament. Monday was the 11th consecutive day that the proceedings were washed out and the second day that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan could not take up the notices for a no-confidence motion. While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day within about ten minutes after it had assembled in the morning, the Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon and then for the day after the listed papers were laid. The Lower House was adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by members from various parties, with Mahajan saying "since the House is not in order, I will not be able to bring it... I am sorry" and then adjourning the proceedings.
19 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers ZIM vs WI 289/1050.0 overs 290/649.0 oversWest Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
18 Mar, 2018 | Nidahas Tri-Series BAN vs IND 166/820.0 overs 168/620.0 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
18 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers IRE vs SCO 271/950.0 overs 246/1047.4 oversIreland beat Scotland by 25 runs
17 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers PNG vs HK 200/1048.2 overs 142/1035.2 oversPapua New Guinea beat Hong Kong by 58 runs
17 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers NED vs NEP 189/950.0 overs 144/1044.4 oversNetherlands beat Nepal by 45 runs