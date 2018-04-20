News LIVE: Why Manmohan Singh Did Not Sign Opposition Notice for Impeachment of CJI

File photo of Salman Khurshid

Big news right now: Leaders of seven Opposition parties have submitted a notice for impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said the notice has the signature of 71 MPs, seven of whom have retired since it was signed. Former Union minister Salman Khurshid, however, disagreed with his party colleagues. “I hope not and believe not… impeachment is too serious a matter to be played with on the grounds of disagreement with any judgment or with any point of view of the court. I am not party to the discussions that have taken place between the parties therefore for me to say whether the grounds are justified or not would be unfair,” he said. Hitting out at the Congress in a Facebook post, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has accused the grand old party of using impeachment as a “political tool”.



