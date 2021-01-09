News18 Afternoon Digest: 10 Babies Die in Maha Hospital Fire, Twitter Deletes Trump's Account and Other Top Stories

10 Infants Dead After Fire in Newborn Unit of Bhandara Hospital; Govt Orders 'Immediate Audit' of All Hospitals

The Maharashtra government has announced an immediate audit of all hospitals in the state after ten newborn babies died in a fire that broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the wee hours on Saturday. All the infants were between a month and three months old, a doctor said. READ MORE

Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump Account, Prez's Attempt to Use @POTUS Handle for Rant Thwarted

Twitter has announced that it had permanently suspended the account of outgoing US President Donald Trump due to "risk of further incitement of violence". The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol, bringing disgrace to the country and its democratic institutions. Five people, including a woman and a police officer, have died. READ MORE

Nation 'Ready to Save Humanity' With Made in India Vaccines, Says PM Modi at 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, a flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs to engage and connect with the overseas Indians. Speaking at the convention, Modi lauded the contributions of the diaspore to the global community. READ MORE

White House Covid Task Force Warns of Possible 'USA Variant' 50% More Transmissible

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has warned of a possibility that there would be a more transmissible Covid-19 variant that evolved in the US. The new strain, in addition to the variant found in Britain, is already spreading in communities and may be 50 per cent more transmissible, according to a report obtained by US media that the task force issued to states on January 3. READ MORE

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Hit on Elbow and Taken for Scans, Injury Concern for Jadeja too

India will be sweating on the fitness of Rishabh Pant, who has gone for scans after being hit on the left elbow while batting in the third Test in Sydney against Australia on Saturday. Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets for India in Australia's second innings. READ MORE

WhatsApp Users are Migrating to Telegram, Signal and Desi Twitter Has Memes for Easy Transition

You may finally be free of your WhatsApp family group forwards - by completely quitting WhatsApp. Encrypted instant messaging app Signal is reporting a surge in new signups and new users, as WhatsApp users are migrating bases. Signal, an instant messaging app developed by the nonprofit Signal Foundation, is a rival for instant messaging apps owned by Facebook, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. READ MORE