News18 Afternoon Digest: 10 Big Olympics Disappointments, 8 Labourers Killed as Truck Runs Them Over in Guj & Other Top Stories

Ten Big Disappointments at Tokyo Olympics, Athletes Failed to Make a Mark

There were some athletes who were tipped to be the stars in their events but failed to do so. >Here’s a look at the ten big disappointments from the Tokyo Olympics: Kento Momota (badminton), Naomi Osaka (tennis), Novak Djokovic (tennis), Kohei Uchimura (artistic gymnastics), Jade Jones (taekwondo), Trayvon Bromell (athletics), Russian Olympic Committee (rhythmic gymnastics), Johannes Vetter (athletics), Nyjah Huston (skateboarding) and Timothy Cheruiyot (athletics).

8 Dead, 2 Injured as Truck Runs Over Laborers Sleeping Near Roadside in Gujarat’s Amreli

Eight people lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday night near Badra village of Savarkundla in Amreli, Gujarat. The incident took place around 3 am when an uncontrolled truck crushed 8 laborers sleeping on the roadside. While the labourers died, two people are said to be seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Sanvarkundla Government Hospital.

Lucknow Police to Question Shilpa Shetty and Her mother in Alleged Fraud Case

A team of Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai to question Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda in an alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre. Two FIRs were registered at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow. Now the Lucknow Police has intensified the investigation in both the cases. One team of Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai, while the other team will also reach Mumbai to question the actress and her mother. If the role of both is found in the case, then arrest is also possible.

Bottled Water is 3500 Times Worse For the Environment, Finds Study

Bottled Water is 3500x Times Worse For the Environment Than Tap Water, Finds StudyThe environmental impact of bottled water is up to 3,500 times higher than tap water, according to a new study. The consumption of bottled water has been increasing sharply in recent years on a global scale, due to the perceived presence of chemical compounds in tap water. The study, led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), was aimed at providing objective data about three different water consumption choices: bottled water, tap water, and filtered tap water in the city of Barcelona.

Gold Price Today Drops to 5-Month Low, Nears Rs 46,000. Silver Sees Huge Slump

Gold price in India fell to a record five-month low on Monday, following the trend in the international market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts tanked 1.33 per cent to Rs 46,019 for 10 grams at 0950 hours on August 9. Silver also saw a huge drop on Monday. The precious metal future slumped 2.03 per cent to Rs 63,681 on Monday.

Rolex Rings Share Price: Automaker Sees Strong Debut, Lists at 39% Premium over Issue.

Rolex Rings shares made a healthy listing on the bourses on Monday. The share of Rolex Rings got listed at ₹1,250 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), registering 38 per cent gains over the issue price of Rs 900 per share. On Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock started off the day at ₹1,252 per share. Rolex Rings initial public offer (IPO) opened for subscription from July 28-30. The Rs ₹731-crore issue received a bumper response from the investors.

US Covid Cases Climb 6-Month High as Delta Brings ‘Tragedy’ in States with Lower Vaccinations

With over 100,000 coronavirus cases reported nationwide, the daily COVID-19 cases have reached a six-month high in the United States as multiple states with lower vaccination rates continue to reel under the Delta variant. Last week, half of the country caseload was reported from seven US states - Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi - with the lowest vaccination rates, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

