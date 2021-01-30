News18 Afternoon Digest: 10 Killed in Road Accident on UP Highway Due to Fog, 1.7 Cr Infected, 3 Mn Vaccinated Since India Recorded 1st Covid-19 Case and Other Stories and Other Stories

10 Killed as Dense Fog Causes Bus-Truck Collision on Moradabad-Agra Highway, Govt to Give Rs 2L Ex-gratia

At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a fatal road accident after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway owing to low visibility due to dense fog early on Saturday morning. The accident occurred almost 18 kilometers away from Moradabad city in Hussainpur Puliya of Moradabad's Kundarki area. READ MORE

Controversial POCSO Rulings: Supreme Court Holds Bombay HC Judge's Confirmation

The Supreme Court has reportedly withdrawn its recommendation to make Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court in light of her controversial orders on two sexual assault cases in the recent past. Justice Ganediwala had modified a sessions court order that held a man guilty of a minor's sexual assault. She had ruled that groping a child without "skin-to-skin contact with sexual intent" does not amount to the offence under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. READ MORE

1.7 Cr Infected, 1.4 Cr Recovered, 3 Mn Vaccinated: Tracking a Year Since India Recorded 1st Covid-19 Case

A Health Ministry data has revealed that India took only 13 days to complete the vaccination of three million people in India, one of the fastest in the world. As against the United States which took 18 days, Israel 33 days, and the United Kingdom 36 days to cover three million vaccinations, India by virtue of its rapid testing facilities reached a milestone by achieving this mark in only 13 days. READ MORE

Taxi Dropped Off 2 People Near the Israel Embassy Blast Spot, Delhi Police Recovers CCTV Footage

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday obtained CCTV footage showing a taxi that dropped off two people, who were seen walking towards the spot near the Israeli Embassy where an IED blast took place on Friday evening. The team of investigators from Israel could arrive in New Delhi as early as Saturday to assist Indian agencies in the probe over the blast in which some cars were damaged in the high-security zone of Lutyens' Delhi. READ MORE

Heavy Security at Singhu, Tikri Borders as Farmers' Protest Enters Day 66

All India Kisan Sabha is set to observe a day's fast beginning at 10:30am at Delhi's ITO, even as Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to the protesting farmers to attend the meeting with the Centre and resolve the issue as soon as possible. He added that "the agitation has lost its steam" due to the violence in Delhi on January 26. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Shooting for Action Scene of Pathan in Dubai, See Pics and Videos

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen and seems like the actor is leaving no stone unturned to impress them again. The Internet is abuzz with pictures and videos of SRK doing an action sequence for his upcoming release, Pathan. Reportedly, the actor is in Dubai to shoot the action sequence and was seen performing some stunts on a heavy motor vehicle. READ MORE