News18 Afternoon Digest: 10 Ministers, Over 20 MLAs Test Covid +ve in Maha, 12 Dead, 13 Hurt in Vaishno Devi Stampede & Other Top Stories

Vaishno Devi Stampede News LIVE Updates: 12 Dead, 13 Hurt in Ruckus, High-level Probe Initiated; J&K L-G Declares Rs 10L Ex-gratia

At least 12 people have died, and several are injured in a stampede, triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year’s Day, at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The stampede happened shortly after midnight. Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 10 Ministers, Over 20 MLAs Tested +ve in Maharashtra, Says Dy CM as India Sees Massive Jump in Daily Tally

As many as 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed on Saturday, as the state continues to see a sharp rise in virus cases since December 27. Launching the registration process for vaccination of children within the 15-18 age bracket on Co-WIN app, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “if the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe!”

Exclusive | India Sending 1 Million Covaxin Doses to Afghanistan for First Time after Taliban Takeover

India is providing 1 million doses of its indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, a top government official privy to the development told CNN-News18. The first shipment consisting of 5 lakh doses of Covaxin has been sent by Mahan (Iran) airways and would reach Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday.

Bank Holidays This Month: Banks to be Closed for 16 Days in January 2022; List Here

Bank Holidays in January 2022: Banks across all private and public sectors will be closed for several days in the current month, that is January 2022. The first month of the new year has many holidays lined up for the banking sector. Out of 31 days of the month, there are 16 bank holidays in January, when private and public sector banks will close for its customers, depending upon the state that they live in, as per a notification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list. The holidays have been prepared according to this list.

Upcoming Kia Carens SUV Bookings to Open on January 14 in India - Details Here

South Korean Carmaker, Kia, has announced that the official booking date for the company’s latest creation, Kia Carens, is January 14, 2022. The carmaker announced the date through a Twitter post. Sharing a teaser of the vehicle, Kia India, in the caption, wrote, “Fasten your seatbelt for an exceptional space-age experience that belongs to a different world. Get ready to meet the all-new Kia Carens; booking starts from 14th Jan’22.”

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate New Year 2022 With Scrumptious Cake; See Pics, Videos

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli rang in the New Year in South Africa, where the Indian cricket team is playing against the host team in a Test and ODI series. Sharing a photo of their celebrations from Centurion, Gauteng, and wishing their fans on the occasion, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!” In the picture, the couple is all smiles as they pose in front of a scrumptious cake at the New Year party hosted at their hotel.

Betty White, Legendary Actress And TV’s Golden Girl, Passes Away at 99

Betty White, the self-described “lucky old broad" whose sweetly sarcastic senior citizen characters were a beloved fixture on TV shows and movies such as “The Golden Girls," “Boston Legal" and “Hot in Cleveland," died Friday, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement.

