News18 Afternoon Digest: 14 Hurt as Under-construction Flyover Collapses in Mumbai, Respiratory Issues Grip Over 1,000 Bengal Kids & Other Top Stories

Mumbai: At least 14 Injured as Under-construction Flyover Collapses in Bandra Kurla Complex

At least 14 people were injured after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex early Friday. The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are being treated, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The incident occurred at 4:30 am when 24 labourers and two supervisors were working on the site.

‘Unnecessary Panic’ Warning Sounded as Fever, Respiratory Issues Grip Over 1,000 Bengal Kids; BJP Alerts Centre

The blood samples taken from some of the children suffering from ‘mysterious febrile illnesses’ in some parts of North Bengal were found to be infected with ‘Influenza B’, ‘Respiratory Syncytial’ and ‘Human Parainfluenza’ viruses. Speaking to the News18.com, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy, senior medical officer (Ophthalmology) and Officer on Special Duty (Public Health) in North Bengal, said, “The blood samples were sent for examination to School of Tropical Medicine and in the report presence ‘Influenza B’, ‘Respiratory Syncytial’ and ‘Human Parainfluenza’ viruses were found."

In a First, Women CRPF Personnel to be Inducted for VVIP Security

For the first time, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will introduce women personnel to guard various VVIPs of the country. A 10-week training of the first batch of 33 women personnel will start soon. Their selection has been done a few days ago after getting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs. An official communication accessed by News18 said that an action plan to increase the strength of women personnel has been submitted by the CRPF.

Delhi-Katra Expressway to Cut Travel Time by 6 Hours, Will be Ready in 2 Years: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways recently inspected a slew of expressway projects originating from Delhi including the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi- Jaipur Expressway. In a media interaction, he also mentioned that the Delhi-Katra expressway will be launched in 2 years and will reduce the distance from 727 to 572 km.

Gold Price Today Nears Rs 46,000; Over Rs 10,000 Down from All-Time High. Buy or Sell?

Gold price has continued to remain flat in India on Friday. The yellow metal prices has been under pressure through this week. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold future was trading flat at Rs 46,060, down 0.03 per cent at 0915 hours on September 17. Silver price saw a significant gain on Friday. The precious metal future increased 0.25 per cent to Rs 61,231.

Denied Entry for Wearing Shorts, Girl Took Agricultural Entrance by Wrapping Curtain

In a bizarre incident, a girl student was denied entrance into the examination hall in the Tezpur district of Assam for wearing shorts to the exam centre. The authorities claim that half pants (shorts) do not align with the laid “decorum of the examination or the institution".

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin, PV Sindhu’s Racket Under Hammer: Ministry of Culture Organises E-auction of Gifts on PM Modi’s B’day

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, along with country-wide celebration, the government is organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by the PM in the past two years on Friday. The e-auction is managed by the Ministry of Culture where as many as 1,300 items will be auctioned- including the javelin thrown by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, which he had recently presented to the PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here