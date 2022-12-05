News18 Afternoon Digest: 19.17% Voter Turnout till 11am In Gujarat; SP Alleges Cops Not Allowing People to Vote In Mainpuri Bypoll & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 afternoon digest, we are covering live updates of polling for phase two Gujarat Assembly elections along with six assembly seats in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, and a look at how Modi did the heavy lifting to woo Gujarat, among other stories.

Gujarat Election 2022 Voting: 19.17% Turnout till 11am; Amit Shah, UP Guv Anandiben, CM Patel Among Top Leaders to Vote; Exit Polls in Evening

A voter turnout of 19.17 per cent was recorded until 11 am in the phase two Gujarat Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission. Union Minister Amit Shah, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel were among the star voters to cast their votes in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. LIVE UPDATE

Mainpuri Bypoll Voting on, SP Alleges Cops Not Allowing People to Vote; 11.30% Turnout in Rampur till 11 am, Data of 6 Other Seats Out

Samajwadi Party on Monday alleged that the police and administration are preventing people from casting votes in Mainpuri parliamentary and Rampur Assembly constituencies in the by-polls in Uttar Pradesh. Amid tight security arrangements, voting is underway for by-polls to six assembly seats in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Assembly seats in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are in for a by-poll race. LIVE UPDATE

e-Wallets Keep Security Agencies on Toes as Coimbatore Blast Probe, PFI Ban Blow Lid Off Terror Financing Tool

E-wallets have emerged as the latest tool for terror financing in India, with intelligence and investigative agencies establishing links to several cases in the past few months. READ MORE

Seaplane Ride in 2017 to Mega Roadshow & 31 Rallies in 2022: How Modi Did the Heavy-Lifting to Woo Gujarat

If it was the seaplane ride in 2017, it was the 50 km-long road show in Ahmedabad this time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with 31 rallies across the state and several road shows, left nothing to chance to shore up his party’s chances in the Gujarat assembly election. READ MORE

Govt to Rope in Agency for Jal Jeevan Mission Survey; Monitor Access, Quality of Drinking Water in Villages

In a major push to the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission, the government has decided to rope in an independent agency for a nation-wide survey to monitor the implementation of its flagship scheme to provide potable drinking water to every household in all six lakh villages. READ MORE

RRR to Get Oscar Nomination in This Category? Big News for Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR Fans

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, may get an Oscar nomination at the 95th Academy Awards which will take place on March 12, 2023. The SS Rajamouli directorial has been making waves even after several months of its release in India. A section of the people was extremely disheartened when the magnum opus was not selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Following this, Rajamouli submitted RRR for the Oscars in the “for your consideration" section. And now, it seems the film may stand a chance to win the prestigious golden statue. READ MORE

Elon Musk Reveals He Wanted to ‘Punch’ Kanye West After Swastika Pic on Twitter

Elon Musk joked that he wanted to “punch" Kanye West (now Ye) after the latter posted the Swastika symbol on Twitter and got suspended afterwards. “I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence," Musk said on a Twitter space as per an Independent report. He had been asked about his decision to suspend Kanye’s Twitter account for inciting violence. Kanye had posted the Swastika symbol inside a Star of David and then gone on to praise Hitler on Alex Jones’ show Infowars. READ MORE

All You Need To Know About No-Claim Bonus In Health Insurance

An incentive provided to the policyholder in their health insurance policy is a no-claim bonus. It is a modest method by which the insurance company pays the policyholder for having a claim-free year; it is sometimes referred to as NCB. If no claims were made during the prior insurance period, the insured will receive a financial benefit under NCB. READ MORE

