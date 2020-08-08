News18 Afternoon Digest: 19 Killed in Air India Plane Crash in Kerala and Other Top Stories

Air India Crash: Death Toll in Kerala Mishap Rises to 19, Two Passengers Also Test Positive for Covid-19

Nineteen people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the table-top runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night. The plane was repatriating Indians stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic. While landing in heavy rains, the aircraft fell into a valley 35-feet below and broke into two portions. CISF sources say two passengers were Covid-19 positive and that 50 rescue workers have been quarantined. LIVE UPDATES

The Air India Express plane crash in Kerala has brought back haunting memories of a similar mishap on table-top runway in Mangalore 10 years ago. But while 158 people had died in the 2020 crash, the death toll in Kerala is relatively low. Authorities say a combination of factors like the plane splitting into two, absence of fire and the fact that passengers were wearing seat-belts aided in rescue operations. READ MORE

Wearing masks, and disposable gloves, Keralites stood in carefully spaced queues outside blood banks on Friday, while some worked late into the night to get food packets ready for rescue workers and survivors of the Air India crash near Kozhikode. Images of help pouring in went viral with many commending the Good Samaritans for pitching in even during a pandemic. READ MORE

Authorities in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have sealed off a village after a resident there died from bubonic plague, a centuries-old disease responsible for the most deadly pandemic in human history. The patient died of circulatory system failure, according to a statement. It did not mention how the patient had caught the plague. READ MORE

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot today. The ceremony will be held keeping in my mind all precautions regarding Covid-19. As Rana got ready to take the wedding vows with Miheeka Bajaj, he took to Twitter to share a photo with his father D Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh. "Ready," the actor captioned the happy picture. SEE PICS

Good news for Netflix users. You can now use the popular video streaming platform in Hindi. Till now, the interface of the Netflix app, which meant the on-screen options, content titles and descriptions, for instance, were all in English. Now, you can switch this to Hindi. The Hindi interface is now available for the Netflix app for smartphones, on the Netflix web version as well as on TV including the Android TV app, Fire TV app and the Apple TV app. CHECK OUT HOW