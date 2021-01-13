News18 Afternoon Digest: 1st Covaxin Batch Arrives in Delhi, US House Rushes to Oust Trump and Other Top Stories

First Batch of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Arrives in Delhi; New Brazil data Shows Disappointing 50.4% Efficacy for China's CoronaVac

A day after Serum Institute of India rolled out its Covid-19 vaccine, the first batches of Covaxin, the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, left Hyderabad early this morning for Delhi and 10 other cities ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16. "The first consignment of vaccine from Bharat Biotech is being carried by Air India on AI 559 from Hyderabad to Delhi on Wednesday at 0640 hours," an official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. READ MORE

'Divided Republicans, Saving America': All You Need to Know About US House Vote on Trump's Impeachment

The House is expected to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his encouragement of supporters who violently stormed the US Capitol, a vote that would make him the first American president to be impeached twice. While the previous three impeachments those of Presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump took months before a final vote, including investigations and hearings, this time it will have only taken a week. After the rioting at the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "we must take action, and Democrats and some Republicans share her view. READ MORE

'SC’s Farm Laws Order a Moral Defeat For BJP, But Committee Formed is a Joke': Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday called the Supreme Court’s order of staying the implementation of three new farm laws till further notice a "resounding moral defeat" for the BJP-led government at the Centre. Badal made the statement in a tweet, hours after the top court expressed concern over "lives and property of people affected" and slammed the Centre for not being able to resolve an agitation that has rumbled on for several weeks. READ MORE

Badaun Gang-rape Victim's Husband, Suffering from Post-traumatic Shock, Referred to Mental Hospital

The husband of 50-year-old woman who was gangraped, brutalised and left to die, has not recovered from the tragedy. After his condition worsened, the husband Tuesday was referred to a mental hospital in Bareilly. On Monday afternoon, he was asleep in his room. He woke with a start, screaming and asking for his wife. He went around looking for her, from room to room. When he couldn’t find her, he picked up a pan with charcoal embers and ran outside. We managed to bring him inside but he started banging his head against the wall,” his son-in-law said. READ MORE

India Cricket Team in Brisbane Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane & Co. Struggle With Hotel Life Ahead of Final Test

India Cricket Team in Brisbane Live Updates: Here's an indicator of what the team had to put up with in the Brisbane hotel: "There was no room service or house keeping facilities. The gym is very basic and not of international standards and the swimming pool can't be accessed. This wasn't what they were promised when they checked in," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. LIVE UPDATES

Elon Musk's Tesla Officially Enters India and Desis are Already Stuck in Traffic Jams With Memes

Tesla has finally come to India. After years of back and forth and numerous tweets from the world's richest person Elon Musk regarding his plans to enter the country, American electric carmaker Tesla has chosen Bengaluru to kick off its India operations. Tesla will be starting a research and development centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. According to documents available, Tesla, the world’s most valued car maker, has registered with the Registrar of Companies on January 8. READ MORE