News18 Afternoon Digest: 3 Dead, 25k Hit in Assam Floods & Other Top Stories

Weather News Updates: 3 Dead, Nearly 25,000 Affected in Assam Floods as Heavy Rains Lash Northeastern States; Heatwave Blisters Delhi

Massive heat wave and severe heat wave conditions prevailed over the Indo-Gangetic plains and northwest Indian plains on Saturday with Uttar Pradesh’s Banda recording the highest maximum temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. An orange alert was earlier issued for Sunday in Delhi, and the IMD says the blistering heat was likely to continue on May 16 and 17, as well. READ MORE

Andrew Symonds Dies in Car Crash: Cricket World in Shock Over Tragic Death

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46 in a a single-car crash late on Saturday. The retired all-rounder died in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled, Daily Mail reported. “Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," Queensland Police said on Sunday morning. His former mates were shocked to hear the news and soon some of them shared their views about this tragic news. Many of them posted condolences to the former cricketer’s family. This is how the cricket world reacted. READ MORE

CNG Prices Hiked by Rs 2 In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; Rates Revised In Other Cities; Check Details

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has increased the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, effective Sunday. After the hike, CNG will now be available at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram. The CNG prices in other cities have also been increased. IGL has increased the gas prices in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli to Rs 80.84 per kg. In Rewari, CNG will now be retailed at 84.07 per kg; in Karnal and Kaithal, it will be sold at 82.27 per kg; in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, it will be available at Rs 85.40 per kg after the latest hike. READ MORE

Delhi Police Team Arrives in Jaipur to Arrest Gehlot Minister’s Son in Rape Case; Accused Absconding

Ateam of Delhi police arrived in Jaipur on Sunday to arrest Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit, who is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. According to a report in NDTV, a team of 15 officials visited two residences of the minister in Jaipur. However, the accused, was not present there. The Delhi Police officials also put out a notice against Rohit Joshi at his Jaipur residence, which directed the accused to appear before the Sadar Bazar Police Station by May 18 at 1:00 pm. READ MORE

At Least Ten Killed in ‘Racially Motivated’ Mass Shooting at US Grocery Store in New York

A heavily armed 18-year-old man shot 10 people dead on Saturday at a Buffalo, New York grocery store in a “racially motivated" attack that he live-streamed on camera, authorities said. The gunman, who was wearing body armor and a helmet, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference. Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Eleven of the victims were African Americans. READ MORE

