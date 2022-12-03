News18 Afternoon Digest: 3 Feared Dead in Blast at TMC Leader's House in East Medinipur; Morgan Stanley VP Chases Thief on Mumbai Street & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 afternoon digest, we are covering how Morgan Stanley vice president chased down a thief on a busy Mumbai street, bomb blast at TMC leader’s House in East Medinipur ahead of Abhishek Banerjee’s visit among other stories.

3 Feared Dead in Blast at TMC Leader’s House in East Medinipur; BJP Says Bomb Making the ‘Only Flourishing Cottage Industry’ in Bengal

Three people are feared to have died, while two others suffered injuries allegedly after a crude bomb blast at a house in the East Medinipur district of West Bengal during the early hours of Saturday. The explosion reportedly happened near the ancestral residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. READ MORE

How Morgan Stanley Vice President Chased Down a Thief on a Busy Mumbai Street

High-stakes chase, mobile thief and a top business executive –Mumbai’s Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road reportedly witnessed a film-like scene with the vice president (VP) of Morgan Stanley group at the centre of it all. READ MORE

Gangster Raju Theth Shot Outside His House in Rajasthan’s Sikar, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

A gangster named Raju Theth was shot dead near his house by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Saturday. Rohit Godara, said to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying it was to avenge the murders of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda. READ MORE

After Remark On Bengalis, Actor Paresh Rawal Faces Police Case For ‘Hate Speech’ at Gujarat Rally

Apolice complaint was lodged on Friday against actor Paresh Rawal by CPI(M) leader Md Salim over a comment made against the Bengali community during a poll rally in Gujarat. READ MORE

Bengal Turns TMC Vs BJP Battleground as Abhishek and Suvendu Face Off in Each Other’s Bastions

West Bengal is all set for a power-packed political battle on Saturday as two senior leaders of Trinamool Congress and BJP hold massive rallies in each other’s bastions. While TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee will hold a public meeting at East Medinipur’s Kanthi, which is known to be a stronghold of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP leader will be taking his might to Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour. READ MORE

Samantha Gets Massive Film Offer On Twitter, She Already Knows What She Wants To Play In It

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has got an exciting offer of sorts on Twitter. On Friday, Nani’s production film HIT 2 was released in the cinemas. Starring Adivi Sesh, the film has opened to positive responses from audiences, with fans also preparing themselves for HIT 3. While discussing the film, a Twitter user suggested that Samantha should be a part of the upcoming film, playing the lead role. READ MORE

FIR Against Badminton Star Lakshya Sen For Age Fraud in Bengaluru

Arjuna Award winning shuttler Lakshya Sen has been accused of fudging his age to get access to age-restricted tournaments while competing at the junior level, according to a report. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist now competes at the senior level, becoming one of the global badminton stars. READ MORE

