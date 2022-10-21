News18 Afternoon Digest: 3 Labourers Die While Working in Septic Tank of Pune Housing Society & Other Stories

Pune: 3 Labourers Die While Working in Septic Tank of Housing Society; Police Probe Underway

Three labourers died of suspected asphyxiation while working in a drainage chamber-cum-septic tank in Wagholi area of Pune city on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place at a housing society, they said. One of the three workers’ body was retrieved after over a couple of hours of search. READ MORE

Exclusive | With R-Day Tableau, Branding Blitz & Visual Treats, Govt Readies to Flaunt ‘Soul of India’ at Maiden G20 Presidency

From a G20 tableau on Republic Day next year to G20 branding on metro trains in six major cities, 14 international airports and 55 cities which will be venues of over 200 meetings from December, the Narendra Modi government is planning big for its first-ever G20 presidency on the theme of ‘Soul of India’. READ MORE

WATCH | Clash for President’s Post at Noida Society Turns Violent; Hair Pulled, Slaps Rained, 2 Detained

A bizarre incident of a massive fight was reported between two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of a Noida society. The entire incident was caught on CCTV where two women are seen pulling each other’s hair in the brawl. READ MORE

‘Some Advocating 3 Marriages’: Andhra CM Jagan Hits Out at Pawan Kalyan, ‘Unholy Alliances’

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the opposition parties in the state do not have any issues to criticise him on and are using abusive language to draw the attention of the public. Addressing a public meeting in Avanigadda, Krishna district, on Thursday, he said the state is going ahead with three capitals formula keeping in mind decentralisation and development of all areas equally. READ MORE

Real Estate in Festive Season: Housing Properties Demand in Noida, Ghaziabad Jumps by Over 30%

The real estate demand in Noida and Ghaziabad has shot up exponentially in the festive season, recording the sharpest spike in more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a report by India Today, the real estate in the cities has grown to over 30 per cent in the festive season. The demand spike has been the sharpest in recent history. READ MORE

New York City to Observe Diwali as Public School Holiday Starting 2023

Schools in New York City will mark Diwali as a public school holiday starting next year, the CNN said in a report citing the city’s mayor Eric Adams. The announcement from Adams came on Thursday during a press conference. State assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Department of Education chancellor David Banks were also present during the announcement. READ MORE

