News18 Afternoon Digest: 3 Sikhs Among 16 Evacuees from Kabul to Test Covid Positive; MLA Purna Chandra Swain Clears Offline Class 10 Exam and Other Stories

Afghanistan Crisis: 3 Sikhs Among 16 Evacuees from Kabul to Test Covid Positive

Three Afghan Sikhs who carried saroops of Guru Granth Sahib from Kabul among 16 evacuees to have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Delhi airport. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had received the 78 evacuees from Afghanistan who travelled on a special Air India flight from Dushanbe to the national capital on Tuesday. READ MORE

Former India Footballer and 1962 Asiad Winner O Chandrasekhar Passes Away

Former India footballer and Olympian O Chandrasekhar, who was part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the 1962 Asian Games, died on Tuesday at his residence here, family sources said. He was 85, and survived by three children. READ MORE

Pakistan and India Issue Diplomatic Visas to Each Other After 28-month Gap

Islamabad and New Delhi have issued assignment visas to each other’s diplomats after a gap of around 28 months as both sides are seeking to nomalise ties that have been on ice since 2019. READ MORE

MLA Purna Chandra Swain Clears Offline Class 10 Exam

Where there’s a will, there is a way. A 49-year-old legislator from Odisha has proved this proverb correct as he cleared the matriculation exam after repeated failed attempts. The result of the offline High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) was announced on Tuesday. READ MORE

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies After Tour Pull Out; Paul McCartney, Elton John Pay Tributes

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band’s upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old. READ MORE

‘Entire Pakistan at Taliban’s Service’: Amrullah Saleh on Why US Attempt to ‘Buy’ Cooperation Came to Naught

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Saleh accused Pakistan of being at the “service” of Taliban. “It’s very clear that the Taliban were never under pressure; they used Pakistan as their support base. Not sanctuaries, the whole of Pakistan was at the service of Taliban,” he said. READ MORE

