News18 Afternoon Digest: 3rd Covid-19 Wave May Peak in Oct But Experts Point to Silver Lining; Gold Price Today Sees Huge Drop and Other Stories

With 1 Lakh Daily Cases, 3rd Covid-19 Wave May Peak in October But Experts Point to Silver Lining

Astudy by a group of researchers led by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur have predicted that India is likely to witness another rise in Covid-19 cases in August with the third wave peaking with less than 100,000 infections a day in the best-case scenario or nearly 150,000 in the worst scenario. READ MORE

Gold Price Today Sees Huge Drop, Rate Below Rs 48,000 Again. Good Time to Invest?

Gold price in India saw huge drop on the fist day of this week, tracking the global peers. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts tanked 0.13 per cent to Rs 47,940 for 10 grams at 0905 hours. Silver was trading plat on Monday. READ MORE

New OnePlus Nord 2 Unit Mysteriously Explodes, Company Expresses Concerns

OnePlus has addressed the concerns of a user who complained that his new OnePlus Nord 2 unit exploded within five days of usage. As per the post on Twitter (now deleted), the smartphone unit that seemingly belonged to the wife exploded when she went out for cycling early in the morning. The incident reportedly caused an accident, and the wife was in trauma, the post highlights. READ MORE

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment Date: When and How to Check Status, Refund, GMP

Glenmark Life Sciences is likely to finalise its initial public offering (IPO) share allotment status on Tuesday. The Rs 1,513.6-crore public issue opened for subscription July 27-29. Glenmark Life Sciences IPO received a stellar response from the investors, with total subscription topping 44.17 times. The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 695-720 per equity share. READ MORE

Glenfiddich Uses Whisky Waste to Fuel Delivery Trucks With Ultra-Low Carbon Gas

Scotch whisky maker Glenfiddich has begun converting its delivery trucks to run on low-emission biogas made from waste products from its own whisky distilling process as part of a “closed loop" sustainability initiative, it said. Glenfiddich said it has installed fuelling stations at its Dufftown distillery in north-eastern Scotland that use technology developed by its parent company William Grant & Sons to convert its production waste and residues into an Ultra-Low Carbon Fuel (ULCF) gas that produces minimal carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions. READ MORE

Former Australian PM Tony Abbott to Visit India This Month for Trade Talks

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott will visit India this month to strengthen economic and trade relationships under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and is expected to meet various ministers and business leaders. READ MORE

Kia India Inaugurates its First Digital Showroom in Mumbai, Three More to Open in 2021

Kia India has inaugurated its first digital showroom in Mumbai. Located in Prabhadevi – one of the busiest hubs of Mumbai, the showroom aims at digitizing the consumer experience within the select traditional 1S and 3S facilities of Kia India. The newly launched digital showroom is equipped with 3D configurators with a digital catalogue, a Heritage Wall, Digital Spec Boards and a media wall. READ MORE

