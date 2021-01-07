News18 Afternoon Digest: 4 Killed as Pro-Trump Mob Clashes With Cops at Capitol, Farmers to Hold Tractor Rally Today & Other Top Stories

4 Killed as Pro-Trump Mob Clashes With Police; Cabinet Members Discuss President's Removal Amid Allegations of 'Coup'

DC Police Chief Robert Contee announced this evening that three people died from medical emergencies during today’s insurrection at the Capitol, taking the toll in the incident to 4 after a woman supporter of Trump died earlier in the day. Contee did not specify if these people were involved in any way with the overtaking of the Capitol building. “One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss," he said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical services transported people to area hospitals with injuries ranging from cardiac arrest to multiple fractures after falling from scaffolding on the West front of the Capitol building. However, city officials did not say whether any of these people are the ones now deceased.

Protesting Farmers to Hold Tractor Rally Today; Traffic Diversions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram: 10 Points

Upping the ante of the protest against the Centre’s new farm reform laws, farmers will kick-off a tractor rally on Thursday at the four borders of Delhi, including Eastern and Western peripheral. The tractor rally has been convened by close to 40 farmer unions and in view of this the police have issued traffic guideline for Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. The farmers had decided to hold tractor rally on KMP expressway on Wednesday but due to heavy downpour they had postponed it to Thursday.

WHO Warns of ‘Hard Road Ahead’ to Beat Pandemic; China Reports Biggest Rise in Daily Covid-19 Cases in 5 Months

World Health Organization experts warned Wednesday there could be six months of “hard, hard road ahead” in 2021 before vaccines turn the tide against the coronavirus pandemic. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19 , said that in many countries, the situation was very worrying - and would get worse. “A handful of countries are really seeing incredibly intense transmission,” notably in Europe and North America, with “some really scary numbers in terms of cases, hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care units”, she said.

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 1: Pucovski Slams 50 on Debut, Australia 93-1 at Tea

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 1: India vs Australia live score, AUS 93-1: Navdeep Saini comes on for his first over just before the tea break here. And he has been greeted with a four by Puckovski. And the second ball is pulled for a four, with that he also brings up his maiden 50. Excellent batting by the debutant.

Stop This Right Now: Anushka Sharma Slams Photographer for Invading Her, Virat Kohli's Privacy

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli slammed a photographer for invading their privacy. Anushka shared a picture of the couple sitting together in their balcony and posted a strong-worded message to "stop this right now."