News18 Afternoon Digest: 4,300 Killed in Turkey-Syria Earthquake, India Sends 101 NDRF Personnel & More

4,300 Killed, 4th Aftershock in Turkey; India Sends Rescue Teams, Relief Material, Trained Dog Squad in C-17

Another major aftershock of magnitude 5.9 hit Turkey on Tuesday. The death toll following a major earthquake in Turkey and in neighbouring northwest Syria reached over 4,300 on Tuesday, while hundreds are still believed to be under the debris as rescuers dig through the rubble. READ MORE

Victoria Gowri Takes Oath as SC Hears Plea to Restrain Her from Swearing in as HC Judge; Top Court Junks Petition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a plea challenging the appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as the Madras High Court judge. During the hearing, SC observed that it is not the first time a person with a political background was chosen as a High Court judge. READ MORE

Rift in Maha Congress: Thorat Resigns From Post Day After Letter Against Party Chief Nana Patole

Internal rift within Maharashtra Congress was out in the open again as Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb thorat shot off a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge against state chief Nana Patole. READ MORE

Kim Jong Un ‘Disappears’ Again Amid Rumours About his Health Ahead of Massive Military Parade This Week

Several reports suggest that Kim Jong Un may actually be missing and that he hasn’t been seen in public for over a month now. According to NK News, a South Korean-based outlet, Kim Jong skipped a key meeting that was held on Thursday ahead of the grand military parade this week. READ MORE

Google New AI Chatbot Bard Ready To Compete With Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT

Google says this will allow it to offer the chatbot to more users and gather feedback to help address challenges around the quality and accuracy of the chatbot’s responses. READ MORE

Manchester United, Liverpool to be Handed Manchester City’s Premier League Titles after Breach of Financial Rules?

Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group. READ MORE

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: Videos From Haldi, Sangeet Ceremonies Out; Juhi Chawla in Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all geared up for their haldi ceremony. A video went viral on social media which seems to be from the function. It gives a glimpse of the venue of their Haldi, which was all decorated to host the couple. READ MORE

