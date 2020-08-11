News18 Afternoon Digest: 4G Internet to be Restored in 2 J&K Districts, BJP Leader Shot Dead During Morning Walk and Other Top Stories

4G Internet to Be Restored in One District Each of Jammu, Kashmir From August 16

The central government has agreed to restore 4G internet in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division on a trial basis from August 16, more than a year after high-speed internet services were suspended on August 5 last year. The government said it will review the situation after two months and made it clear that there will not be high-speed internet in border areas. READ MORE

PM Modi Meets 10 CMs to Discuss Covid-19 Situation as India Records Over 53,000 Cases in a Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a virtual meeting with chief ministers of 10 states to review the coronavirus situation. This is the seventh such interaction with chief ministers on the pandemic. The meeting comes after “Unlock3” or the third phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country began last month. The meeting is being held as India recorded 53,601 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 22.68 lakh. LIVE UPDATES

20-year-old Woman, Studying in US, Dies in Road Accident in UP; Family Says Was Chased by Harassers

A 20-year-old woman from Greater Noida's Dadri, who was pursuing her higher studies in the United States, died after her two-wheeler met with an accident in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The family members of the girl have alleged that the accident took place because two bike-borne men were harassing her and chasing after her. READ MORE

BJP Leader Out on Morning Walk Shot Dead in UP's Baghpat, Probe Ordered

A former district president of BJP Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead by miscreants on Tuesday while he was out on a morning walk near his home in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. As per preliminary information, two unknown persons carried out the attack and managed to escape. Khokhar was fired at twice and died on the spot. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation and has asked for a report within 24 hours. READ MORE

Sachin Pilot Heads to Jaipur After Truce With Congress, Says ‘I Found My Solution’

Sachin Pilot, who ended his rebellion after a meeting on Monday with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, returns to Rajasthan today, a month after he broke ranks with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Speaking to News18, Pilot said the FIRs filed against him and MLAs loyal to him over charges of horse trading were completely uncalled for. Pilot's return to the fold was enabled by the Gandhis agreeing to address his grievances, chief among them being Ashok Gehlot's style of functioning. LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Man Fulfills Late Wife's Dream of Owning a Bungalow by Installing Her Life-size Statue

A Karnataka man recently hosted a housewarming ceremony in his newly-constructed home. Among the many near and dear ones who graced the occasion was the statue of Srinivas Murthy's late wife. Decked in a pink saree and gold jewellery, Madhavi sat atop a sofa, with a smile on her face. Her smile, however, never wore off and the guests in attendance were left speechless upon seeing her. READ MORE