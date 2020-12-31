News18 Afternoon Digest: 5 More UK Returnees Test Positive for New Strain; Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai to Have No Parties Amid Curfew and Other Stories

5 More UK Returnees Test Positive for New Strain, Total of 25 in Isolation as India Records 21,822 New Cases in 24 Hrs

As the drug regulator seeks more information from vaccines manufacturers before emergency approval, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that India will have Covid-19 shots within days. "This is very good news that AstraZeneca got approval for its vaccine by UK regulatory authorities. They have robust data and in India and the same vaccine is being developed by the Serum Institute of India. This is a big step forward not only for India but many parts of the world," Dr Guleria said. READ MORE

Heading Out for New Year's Eve? Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai to Have No Parties Amid Curfew. Here's the Rules

People have generally faced so many hardships in the year 2020 that everyone is eagerly waiting for 2021. However, there is a lot of confusion about the rules in place for New Year’s eve because of the Covid-19 pandemic.In some districts of the country, a night curfew has been implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus . Different protocols have been put in place by the different state governments, depending on the situation of Covid-19 in the particular city. READ MORE

'Water Bottle King, Lone Wolf' is the Quiet Chinese Billionaire Who is Now Asia's Richest Person

Private billionaire Zhong Shanshan has become Asia's richest person, surpassing Chinese tech titans like Jack Ma and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Bloomberg has reported. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zhong's net worth has increased $70.9 billion this year to $77.8 billion, making him the 11th-richest person on earth. READ MORE

No Emergency Use Approval Yet to Oxford, Bharat Biotech Vaccines, More Information Sought

The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were not granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for their Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday, sources told CNBC-TV18, adding that the regulator has sought additional information from the vaccine makers. The SII had applied for EUA for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, while Bharat Biotech had sought the nod for India’s indigenous vaccine named Covaxin. READ MORE

India vs Australia: Team India Stuffed Australia in the Bag & Thrashed Them - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, once the bete noire of Indian cricket on and off the field, has praised Ajinkya Rahane's squad for its stunning victory in Melbourne, saying India showed incomparable character and determination. After hitting the nadir with 36 all out in Adelaide, the Indian team bounced back magnificently to level the series, beating Australia by eight wickets in the second Test in Melbourne. READ MORE

Binod to Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? 20 Memes That Made World a Better Place in (Cursed) 2020

2020 has been a catastrophic year for humankind, one that it will remember for a long time. The COVID-19 outbreak turned into a pandemic, cyclones swept through everything in their path, locusts took over cities, bushfires consumed millions of hectares of land, frequent earthquakes disrupted life, the entertainment industry lost some of its prolific icons, hundreds of businesses had to shut shop. READ MORE