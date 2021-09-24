News18 Afternoon Digest: 51 Buildings Sealed over Covid Cases in Mumbai, Sensex Touches 60,000-mark for 1st Time & Other Top Stories

Cause for Concern? Mumbai’s Fresh Cases Inch Closer to 500-Mark, 51 Buildings Sealed

In what could be a cause of concern for Mumbai, the city’s fresh cases inched closer to the 500-mark with 497 new infections and five deaths being reported on Thursday, taking the infection count to 7,39,861 and the toll to 16,068. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 395 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 7,16,511.

Sensex Touches 60,000-mark For First Time, Nifty Above Record 17,900; Key Updates

Sensex breached the 60,000 milestone for the first time on Friday as the stock market rally had continued. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 273.4 points or 0.5 percent higher at 60,288.1 to hit the record 60,000-mark.The Sensex crossed 50,000 for the first time on January 21 this year and has taken just eight months since then to surpass 60,000. Nifty50 also inched towards 18,000 during the early trade on Friday.

CIA Removes Vienna Station Chief over Handling of Havana Syndrome Cases: Report

The CIA removed its Vienna, Austria station chief recently amid criticism the person did not take seriously a surge in mysterious “Havana syndrome" cases, the Washington Post reported Thursday. Dozens of cases affecting embassy staff and Central Intelligence Agency officers and family members have been reported in Vienna recently, but the unnamed station chief expressed skepticism and showed insensitivity, the Post said, citing intelligence sources

CBI Takes Over Mahant Narendra Giri’s Death Case, 5-Member Team Quizzes Docs, Disciples in Prayagraj

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approved probe into Mahant Narendra Giri’s death case. An official said that a case will be filed and investigation would start soon. A leading national daily said that the agency has formed a five-member team, which has reached Prayagraj from Delhi.

‘Women Are Emotional About Hair’: Woman Awarded Rs 2 Cr Compensation For Faulty Hair Treatment by Salon at ITC Maurya

A woman was awarded compensation worth Rs 2 crore by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for a wrong haircut and treatment given to her by staff at a salon in Hotel ITC Maurya in 2018 which allegedly left her with little or almost no hair. A bench comprising of Justice RK Agrawal and Dr. SM Kantikar passed the order while stressing that women tend to be cautious and careful regarding their hair and spend a handsome amount on keeping the hair in good condition.

In Major Setback to Apple, EU Proposes Universal Type-C Charger For All Devices

The European Union aims to have a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones under a European Commission proposal presented on Thursday in a world first, with the move impacting iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals. The move has been more than 10 years in the making, with the European Union executive touting environmental benefits and EUR 250 million (roughly Rs 2,161 crores) in annual savings for users. Under the Commission’s proposal, a USB-C connector will become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, and handheld videogame consoles. Chargers will also be sold separately from electronic devices.

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Fined for Slow-over Rate against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and his team-mates have been fined for the side’s slow-over rate during their seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match. According to an official statement, Morgan has been fined Rs 24 lakh while rest of his team members in the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their individual match fee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here