News18 Afternoon Digest: 5pm Deadline for Malls, Markets in Gurugram, Faridabad, Says Haryana Health Min; Gautam Kitchlu Confirms Kajal Aggarwal's First Pregnancy

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5pm Deadline for Malls, Markets in Gurugram, Faridabad, Says Haryana Health Min

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 27,553 Covid-19 cases, while the country’s Omicron tally stands at 1,525. The national capital on Saturday recorded a massive 50 per cent jump in fresh Covid-19 infections at 2,716, with around 3.64 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive – a high positivity rate. So far, the city has one death. Europe has recorded over 100 million coronavirus cases, more than a third of all infections worldwide, since the start of the pandemic, an AFP tally showed. READ MORE

Tata Motors Bags Second Spot, Overtakes Hyundai, With Best Ever Sales in Dec

Homegrown automobile manufacturer Tata Motors reported a rise of 24 percent in its domestic sales in December 2021 on a year-on-year basis. The domestic sales rose to 66,307 units during the month under review from 53,430 units sold during December 2020. This effectively means that Tata Motors took the second spot, in terms of sales, ahead of Hyundai in the month of December 2021. The company’s total commercial vehicle sales rose to 31,008 units in December 2021 from 29,885 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year. READ MORE

Covid Vaccination for 15-17 Yrs from Tomorrow: Check Eligibility, Steps to Follow for CoWIN Registration

Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years is set to begin Monday, on January 3. Registration on the CoWIN portal began on Saturday. The vaccine option for children would only be Covaxin, officials said on Monday as preparations are underway to start inoculating children against COVID-19. The guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry specified that “all those whose birth year is 2007" or before, shall be eligible. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif Drops Hubby Vicky Kaushal to Airport, Gives Him Tight Hug; VicKat Fans Have Meltdown

Despite their busy work schedules, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took time out to ring in their first New Year together after marriage. Katrina on Saturday evening was spotted at the Mumbai airport dropping off her husband as he flew off for a shooting schedule to resume work. The actress was also clicked giving the ‘Uri’ actor a tight hug before he got down from their car. Vicky also posed for the paps before entering the airport. READ MORE

Gautam Kitchlu Confirms Kajal Aggarwal’s First Pregnancy With Adorable New Year Post

After weeks of speculation, actress Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam confirmed her pregnancy. Kajal, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October last year, is expecting her first child with the businessman. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Gautam shared a stunning picture of Kajal in yellow outfit with the caption “Here’s looking at you 2022". What got the fans’ attention was the emoji of a pregnant woman following the caption. READ MORE

Explained | From Flattening Curve to Sudden Spike in 30 Days, What Omicron Brings for Maharashtra

Since the first case of Omicron was reported in India just over a month ago, it has spread rapidly across the country, fuelling a surge of infections. On December 4, Maharashtra detected its first patient with new Covid variant B.1.1.529 or Omicron and in the last 26 days, the total number of Omicron cases has surged up to 450 in the state as of December 30. As per the latest genome sequencing report, adding to worry, nearly one-third of the samples have been detected with Omicron in Mumbai.READ MORE

