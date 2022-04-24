News18 Afternoon Digest: 6 Minor Boys Gangrape 11-year-old Girl in Jharkhand & Other Top Stories

Jharkhand Horror: Six Minor Boys Aged from 10 to 16 Years Gangrape 11-year-old Girl, Sent to Facility

Six minor boys were apprehended and sent to a correctional facility for gang raping an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Saturday, according to reports. The incident occurred on April 19 in a village under the jurisdiction of the Tapkara police station, but it was only discovered on Saturday after the accused, all aged 10 to 16, were apprehended, police was quoted as saying. READ MORE

12 km from PM’s Rally Venue, Blast in Jammu Before His Visit; J&K Eyes Big Funding as UAE Biz Leaders to Arrive

A suspected blast took place in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu in the Laliana village of Bishnah. The blast occurred just 12 kilometres away from the area where PM Modi is scheduled to address a gathering today. Police is suspecting that it was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite. READ MORE

LIC IPO: New Issue Size Approved; Know Fresh Date, Quota, More Info

The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is expected to hit the market in the first week of May and its board has also approved reducing the issue size. In the LIC IPO, the government has now decided to dilute its 3.5 per cent stake for Rs 21,000 crore, compared with the 5 per cent proposed in the draft papers. READ MORE

Hrithik Roshan Chooses ‘Calm Over Chaos’ in This Hot Look From Vikram Vedha, Fans Hail ‘Greek God’

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan dropped a new look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha and fans can’t keep calm! The ‘Greek God’ as he is popularly called by his fans, shared his new look as Vedha from the film on his official Instagram handle. In the photo, he is seen wearing a white shirt and glasses and posing in front of a mirror. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Calm over chaos #channelingvedha.” READ MORE

IPL 2022: Out of Form Virat Kohli Spotted Speaking to Brian Lara; Fans Say ‘Big Innings Coming’

Virat Kohli’s wretched form continued as he was again dismissed outside the off-stump of the very first delivery he faced with Royal Challengers Bangalore huffing and puffing their way to a meager 68 all out in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday. This was the sixth-lowest total in the history of IPL. Meanwhile, Kohli’s poor form continued as he fell to a ‘jaffa’ off Marco Jansen which had pace and swing. This was also Kohli’s sixth golden duck. After the match the King was seen speaking to the Prince of Trinidad. Fans were soon to jump into a conclusion, saying that Kohli might be looking for some tips. READ MORE

