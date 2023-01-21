News18 Afternoon Digest: 7-member IOA Panel to Present Probe Report Over 'Grave Sexual Harassment Claim'; Top Air India Officials Knew About 'Pee-Gate' Incident & More

Latest in the wrestlers’ protest, from Google, Microsoft To Amazon, These Giants Announce Massive Job Cuts & other stories

Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Seven-member IOA Panel to Present Probe Report Over ‘Grave Sexual Harassment Claim’ in 10 Days

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step aside from the post in light of sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by prominent wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat. READ MORE

Top Air India Officials Knew About ‘Pee-Gate’ Hours After Incident, Contrary to Statements: Report

Aday after the aviation regulator DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India in connection with Shankar Mishra’s case, where the first-class flier on New York to New Delhi flight, had allegedly “urinated" on a passenger, a report now suggests that the airline in fact knew about the fiasco hours after the incident, contrary to the claims made by the company. READ MORE

Tech Layoffs: From Google, Microsoft To Amazon, These Giants Announce Massive Job Cuts

In a latest layoff announcement, Google’s parent Alphabet Inc said it is cutting about 12,000 jobs as it faces ‘a different economic reality’. Google is latest among tech giants to downsize after a pandemic-led hiring spree left them flabby in a weak economy. READ MORE

‘Mr Fix-It’: Who Is Chris Hipkins, New Zealand’s Prime Minister-Elect

The Labour Party of New Zealand has chosen Chris “Chippy” Hipkins as the sole nominee to replace Jacinda Ardern. New Zealand-based newspaper New Zealand Herald in its report commented on Hipkins’ appointment by saying that he may have landed ‘his largest “fix-it” job of them all.’ READ MORE

IPL Franchise RCB Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed To ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’

On Saturday, the Twitter account of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru was hacked. The users soon got hold of the situation as soon as the hacker started posting NFT-related tweets on the timeline. The hacker apart from changing the display picture, also changed the profile name to ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ and posted the NFT related tweets. READ MORE

RRR Is Tollywood, Fans Slam Hollywood Icon Jane Fonda for Calling SS Rajamouli Film ‘Bollywood’

After iconic Hollywood filmmakers Steven Spielberg and James Cameron, SS Rajamouli’s RRR got appreciation from veteran American actress Jane Fonda who included the film in her list of movie recommendations on Instagram. READ MORE

