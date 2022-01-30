News18 Afternoon Digest: 8 Booked for Forcing Dalit Man to Consume Urine in Rajasthan's Churu; 2 Held & Other Stories

8 Booked for Forcing Dalit Man to Consume Urine in Rajasthan’s Churu; 2 Held

A25-year-old Dalit was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine by eight men over old animosity in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. Two accused have been arrested, they said. READ MORE

Mumbai: BMC Elections May be Delayed Until April as Final List of Ward Limits Comes Out on March 2

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday laid out the timeline for finalising ward boundaries after they were increased in Mumbai and determining multiple panel wards in the other civic bodies, for carrying out elections to the BMC and 14 other municipal corporations in the state. With the final list of ward limits set to be published on March 2, elections to India’s richest civic corporation, the BMC, are expected to be postponed until late March or April, the Times of India said in a report. READ MORE

Canada Protest: Thousands in Ottawa Demonstrate Against Covid, Vaccine Mandates, Compare it to ‘Fascism’

Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, others carried signs and flags with swastikas and some used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement, sparking widespread condemnation. READ MORE

SBI Hikes Interest Rates on Recurring Deposits. Check Latest Rates Here

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest state-owned bank, has revised the interest rate it offers on Recurring Deposit (RD) accounts. Recurring Deposit (RD) is a popular savings scheme that offers a fixed interest rate on the investment amount of regular instalments. READ MORE

WATCH: Brothers of Bride Win Hearts with Touching Gesture on Her Wedding Day

Indian wedding ceremonies are extravagant in different ways. In a viral video, a heartwarming gesture was seen where a bride’s brothers made their sister’s entry into the wedding hall in a way that will melt your hearts. The video has posted by a user named ‘witty_wedding’ with a caption saying, “Laadli Chhoti Behen”. READ MORE

Ameesha Patel Opens Up on Her Alleged Rift With Kareena Kapoor Khan After 22 Years

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Although her debut was a smash hit, it was later reported that Kareena Kapoor was initially being considered to play the female lead in the film. READ MORE

