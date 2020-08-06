News18 Afternoon Digest: 8 Covid-19 Patients Killed in Ahmedabad ICU Fire and Other Top Stories

Eight Patients Killed as Fire Breaks Out in ICU of Ahmedabad Covid-19 Hospital

Eight patients were killed in a Covid-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad when a blaze swept through the ICU in the early hours of Thursday. Around 40 other Covid-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city. Primary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha Appointed New Lieutenant Governor of J&K Day After GC Murmu Resigns

Former union minister and senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Sinha was on Thursday appointed the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir a day after the Rashtrapati Bhawan accepted the resignation letter of Girish Chandra Murmu. Sinha, considered to be close to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, was the frontrunner for the UP chief minister's post in 2017 but lost out to Yogi Adityanath.

Mumbai’s Colaba Gets Heaviest August Rainfall in 46 Years, IMD Warns of Moderate to Heavy Showers Today

A day after heavy showers pounded Mumbai and neighbouring areas, the rain intensity reduced on Thursday morning and water receded in some flooded areas. The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Thursday. The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 5:30 am, making it its heaviest August downpour in 46 years.

India’s Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 40,000-Mark

India saw a single-day increase of 56,282 cases taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 19,64,536 on Thursday, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336 and comprise 67.62 per cent of the total caseload, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Facebook Deletes Donald Trump's Post Claiming 'Children are Immune to Coronavirus'

Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post in question featured a link to a Fox News video in which Trump says children are virtually immune to the virus.

Also Watch Donald Trump Signs New Order Against H-1B Visa For US Federal Jobs

Lord Ram Image Displayed at Times Square to Celebrate Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Poojan'

The image of Lord Ram and the grand Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya beamed across a giant billboard at the iconic Times Square in New York City where members of the Indian community gathered in large numbers to celebrate the 'Bhoomi Poojan' performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.