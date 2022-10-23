News18 Afternoon Digest: 8 Indian Cities Among 10 Most Polluted in Asia; Row Erupts over Video of Namaz being Offered in Train & Other Stories

8 Indian Cities Among 10 Most Polluted in Asia, Delhi Not in List | Check Here

The nip in the air in the past few days has marked the onset of winter. With this, pollution levels have gone up to hazardous levels and people are bracing for thick smoke and unbreathable air in several parts of India, including infamous National Capital Region (NCR). According to the latest data available on the World Air Quality Index (https://aqicn.org), eight places from India are in the list of top 10 worst air quality stations in Asia while only one Indian city – Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradresh—featured in top 10 best air quality stations. READ MORE

Cyclone Sitrang Updates: Depression to Intensify into Storm Tomorrow; Heavy Rain Likely in These States

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to intensify further into a deep depression today and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Under its impact, Odisha and West Bengal would see heavy rainfall in isolated places. The cyclone, which will intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24, will make landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of Central Ministries/Agencies, and State/UT Governments for the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Friday. READ MORE

Row Erupts over Video of Namaz being Offered in Train in UP; Police Say Probe On

A fresh row has erupted after a video showing four men offering Namaz inside a train near the Khadda railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar went viral on Saturday. Railway police have launched a probe in the matter and said that action will be taken after investigation. The video, which shows four men offering Namaz in the aisle of a sleeper coach, was shared by former Uttar Pradesh MLA Deeplal Bharti who was also reportedly travelling in the train. He claimed that the men were causing inconvenience to other passengers. READ MORE

Xi Secures Record 3rd Term as Chinese President; Says ‘World Needs China’ in Victory Speech

Xi Jinping on Sunday secured a record third term as China’s leader after a week-long session by the key congress committee in which he cemented his control over the ruling Communist Party and as the country’s most powerful and influential leader since founder Mao Zedong. Xi vowed to “work diligently” after securing the historic term. “I wish to thank the whole Party sincerely for the trust you have placed in us,” he said during his victory speech at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, promising to “prove worthy of the great trust of our Party and our people.” READ MORE

How Ayodhya will be Reborn Post Ram Temple Completion; PM Visiting Town on Diwali Eve

Nearly half of the job at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is complete after Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the ‘bhoomi poojan’ two years ago, and will visit the place again today on Diwali eve. But when he comes to Ayodhya the next time, probably in the end of 2023 to inaugurate the new Sri Ram temple, the town will be changed as well. An airport will be up at Rs 1,157 crore in Ayodhya by then, named the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. READ MORE

Centre Cancels Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA Licence Over 2020 Inquiry into Illegal Foreign Funding

The Central government has cancelled the registration licence of two key foundations — Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, a senior home ministry official has confirmed. Following this move, the two organisations will not be able to receive any fund from foreign entities. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was set up on June 21, 1991 to realise the vision of Rajiv Gandhi. At present, Congress’ Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. READ MORE

