News18 Afternoon Digest: Aaditya Thackeray Speaks Out Against 'Backstabing' Shinde MLAs; Harry, Meghan, William & Kate Brought Together by Queen's Death & More

CNN-News18 Town Hall: Have Only 2 Questions for MLAs Who Switched to Shinde Camp, Says Aaditya

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said he has only two questions for the 40-odd party MLAs who sided with Eknath Shinde leading to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government. “Why did you backstab us when we gave you everything and why have you not resigned yet to face elections as it happens in any democracy,” Thackeray asked at the CNN-News18 Town Hall. READ MORE

Some unknown scammers have cheated the vaccine giant Serum Institute of India (SII) of at least Rs 1 crore by sending fraudulent messages in the name of its CEO Adar Poonawalla, an official of Bund Garden Police Station said here on Saturday. READ MORE

India has registered a strong protest with the US after it approved a USD 450 million sustainable package for Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jet fleet. New Delhi has delivered a sharp rebuke to US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs Donald Lu on the substance and timing of the decision. READ MORE

After much media highlight in the last two years over the spat between the ‘royal’ couples of the British monarchy – Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – the Queen’s death finally brought them together. Now, it is being speculated whether Queen Elizabeth II’s death could help start a reconciliation between Prince Harry and wife Meghan and the rest of the royal family, after a reported rift and their relocation to the United States. READ MORE

As the real estate sector in India is witnessing a recovery after a long hiatus in activity due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and rising interest rates, housing prices in the country are also seeing a jump. The rates in the top-five cities in India have increased by up to 21 per cent in specific regions. READ MORE

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) were held on Saturday in Bengaluru. Since the event is being held across two days, only the winners of the Telugu and Kannada film industries were announced on Saturday. The mega show was attended by several leading actors/actresses including Allu Arjun, Yash, Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh among others. READ MORE

