News18 Afternoon Digest: AAP Demands Manoj Tiwari's Arrest For 'Open Threat To Kill Kejriwal,' Over 50 Shops Gutted in Delhi Market & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of our digest, we are covering AAP-BJP’s exchange of words amid a high-voltage election campaign, a massive fire in a Delhi market, the conversation around domestic abuse in the country and other top news for you.

‘Open Threat To Kill Kejriwal’: AAP Demands Manoj Tiwari’s Arrest; Only Concerned For Safety, Says BJP Leader

For his “open threat" to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday called for BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s arrest and demanded a probe into the matter. “His language shows the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. We also demand that Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat," Sisodia said. READ MORE

‘Ab Ki Baar, Social Media Banayegi Sarkar?’ MCD Polls Around the Corner, BJP’s Digital Push Makes AAP Sweat

Not just on ground, the MCD battle between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is being fought on social media too, with the saffron party taking a slight lead in setting the narrative. With a growing number of millenial users on app, both the parties have not spared even Instagram to campaign for the upcoming polls. From Instagram reels to poster wars on Twitter, the fight can be seen on every digital platform. READ MORE

Over 50 Shops Gutted in Massive Fire at Bhagirath Palace Market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

Amajor fire broke out at wholesale Bhagirath Palace market situated in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Thursday evening, according to officials. The fire was contained after operations that went on all night. According to Delhi Fire Department’s official statement, the fire was brought under control and the cooling operations are underway, 22 fire tenders are working on the cooling operation at the site. READ MORE

Opinion | Will Rajasthan be Punjab 2.0? As Gehlot-Pilot Prestige Battle Rages, Congress Must Junk Indecision

Sometimes, in politics, not taking a decision is also a decision. The Congress seems to have adopted this as a mantra in Rajasthan for the last four years. However, this indecision may hit the party dear with just a year to go for elections now and the situation may end up like in Punjab. READ MORE

He Doesn’t Look Like an Abuser, She Can Heal Him, You Don’t Believe Her: Why Shradhha Walkar & Others Didn’t Leave

Bharathi (name changed), a 38-year-old teacher, continues to live with her abusive husband for the sake of her children. The beatings started right after her wedding in 2005 when her husband, who works as a jeweller’s assistant, took to heavy drinking. He also abuses her in foul language in front of their children. “I am scared that if I divorce him, he will get the custody of my children. Their lives will be destroyed,” she says. READ MORE

India’s Anti-Manual Scavenging Drive is Faltering, Needs Immediate Intervention

Social ostracism and lack of opportunities have forced generations of lower caste families to continue indulging in manual scavenging as their daily job.Not often discussed in mainstream media, however, is that over 95 percent of India’s 1.3 million manual scavengers are women. In spite of such overwhelming numbers and enough evidence pointing to serious health consequences directly resulting from this kind of work, government authorities have failed to implement available laws and programmes. READ MORE

