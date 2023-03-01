News18 Afternoon Digest: AAP's Atishi, Saurabh Likely to be Elevated as Delhi Ministers & Other Stories

Latest in Manish Sisodia’s arrest, UP government’s action in the Umesh Pal murder case, bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow and other top stories.

Jailed Sisodia & Jain Quit, AAP’s Atishi, Saurabh Likely to be Elevated as Delhi Ministers | Updates

Double trouble mounted for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, after two of its jailed ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — resigned from their posts, upon facing corruption charges. However, the party has maintained that the decision to accept the resignations was made to ensure that ongoing work is not hampered. READ MORE

‘Mitti Mein Mila Denge’: Fear Grips Atique Ahmed & Family as Cops Hunt for Son Asad, Prepare Bulldozers

Fear has gripped the family of jailed gangster Atique Ahmed with both him and his incarcerated brother Ashraf claiming before a court that the Uttar Pradesh police want to murder them in a fake encounter. Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen is untraceable too but has claimed through a petition in court that police took away her two minor sons. READ MORE

G20 Foreign Minister’s Meet: Jaishankar Meets UK Foreign Secretary, Chinese Min in Delhi for 1st Time Since India’s LAC Warning

Foreign ministers of G20 countries are meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to deliberate on pressing global challenges amid escalating confrontation between Russia and the West over the Ukraine war. READ MORE

Heatwave Advisory: Why Has the Govt Asked People to Avoid Chai & Excess Protein in Summers?

After a warm February, experts are predicting a heatwave for India this summer season. The government has already issued an advisory for people to avoid certain foods in order to ensure their body’s health in high temperatures. Two things among these are to avoid high protein foods and to also avoid tea. READ MORE

Bomb Scare At Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s Bungalows, Mumbai Police Steps Into Action

An unidentified person reportedly called the Nagpur Police control room on Tuesday and claimed that bombs have been planted near Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow and Dharmendra’s residence in Mumbai. Following this, cops in the city have been alerted. READ MORE

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Matthew Kuhnemann Strikes After Lunch to Remove R Ashwin on 3

Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each while Todd Murphy took one as Australia left India reeling at 84/7 in 26 Overs. LIVE UPDATES

