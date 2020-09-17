News18 Afternoon Digest: Active Coronavirus Cases in India Top 10 Lakh, Centre's Culture Panel Excludes South Indians, Women

Record 97,894 New Coronavirus Cases in India Take Tally Past 51 Lakh, Active Cases Top 1 Million

India reported a record daily jump of 97,894 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count past the 51-lakh mark, health ministry data showed. In the 24-hour period, India reported 1,132 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 83,198. For the first time, the number of active cases in the country have crossed the 10-lakh mark, the data showed.

Centre's Committee to Study Ancient History Without Dravidians and Women Kicks Up Row

Wittingly or unwittingly, the central government has kicked up a row by constituting an experts' committee to study the Indian Culture for the past 12,000 years. The Committee set up by the ministry of culture has 16 members and all are from north India. It has led to a furore in the South, which believes that the Dravidian history is the oldest and Dravidians are the original inhabitants of what we call India, today.

Rich Nations Have Cornered More Than Half of Future Covid-19 Vaccine Supply: Report

A group of wealthy nations representing 13 percent of the global population have already bought up more than half of the promised doses of future Covid-19 vaccines, according to a report by Oxfam on Wednesday. The non-governmental organization analyzed deals struck by pharmaceuticals and vaccine producers for the five leading vaccine candidates currently in late-stage trials. The five vaccines analyzed were from AstraZeneca, Gamaleya/Sputnik, Moderna, Pfizer and Sinovac.

'Set Rules for Digital Media First, Becomes Viral Easily': Centre Opposes SC's Call to Regulate TV Channels

The central government has opposed the Supreme Court's call for new guidelines to regulate TV channels. In its affidavit before the apex court, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said that a broader exercise, which is too general in nature is neither warranted nor permissible since every matter will need to be adjudged on its own facts. The ministry has filed its reply to a bunch of pleas against telecast of a show by Sudarshan TV channel on entry of Muslims in civil services.

Mumbai Man Disappears After Telling Wife He Tested Positive for Covid-19, Moves to Indore for Lover

In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old married man from Maharastra's Navi Mumbai lied to his wife about testing positive for the novel coronavirus, travelled to Indore and was finally traced by police officials. The man, rang up his wife on July 21 and told her that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He even claimed "he was going to die", after which he switched off his mobile phone and remained untraceable. After an elaborate hunt, it was found that he was having an extramarital affair.

Urmila Matondkar Responds After Kangana Ranaut Calls Her 'Soft Porn Star'

After Urmila Matondkar's support to Jaya Bachchan's comment in Rajya Sabha, her spat with Kangana Ranaut has taken a very unpleasant turn. While speaking to a TV channel, Kangana called Urmila a "soft-porn star". "I know it's very blatant. But she isn't known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right?" In response to this, Urmila wrote a cryptic note on social media that seemed to be in response to Kangana's shocking statement about her.