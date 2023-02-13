News18 Afternoon Digest: Aero Show 2023 Kickstarts in Bengaluru; 3 'Unidentified Objects' Shot Down in 3 Days in US & More

Aero India show kicks off in Bengaluru; third unidentified flying object knocked out of the sky by U.S. warplanes & other stories

Breathtaking Air Stunts, PM’s Praise for ‘Made-in-India’ Prowess Kickstart Aero Show 2023 | In Visuals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, in Bengaluru. A spectacular air show was also displayed at the inaugural event at Air Force Station in Yelahanka. READ MORE

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Delimitation In Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed a petition challenging the government’s decision to carry out the delimitation exercise to redraw the Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. READ MORE

Aliens? US General Says Not Ruling Out Possibility After 3 ‘Unidentified Objects’ Shot Down in 3 Days

The US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said on Sunday after a series of shoot-downs of unidentified objects that he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation yet, deferring to U.S. intelligence experts. READ MORE

Yamaha to Launch 2023 R15 V4, MT-15, FZ-X in India

Yamaha India will launch the 2023 R15 V4, MT-15 and FZ-X in the Indian market today. Reportedly, all these motorcycles will get OBD-2-compliant engines ahead of the BS6 Phase II emission norms coming into effect from April 1, 2023. In addition, the company is also expected to present the bikes with new features. READ MORE

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: 449 Players From Across The World to go Under The Hammer

BCCI is all set to hold the inaugural Women’s Premier League Players Auction today in Mumbai. A total of 1525 players registered for the WPL Player Auction. 449 players have made it to the final list. Out of these, that will go under the hammer, at least 269 are from India while eight players are from associate nations. READ MORE

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Called in for Questioning By Kerala Police Over Varaha Roopam Controversy

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty and its producer, Vijay Krigandur Ahad, were present before Kozhikode Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.E. Baiju on Sunday. The director and producer of the movie appeared before the investigating officer after the Supreme Court of India on Thursday (Feb 9, 2023) granted anticipatory bail to director Rishab Shetty and producer Vijay Kirgandur. READ MORE

