News18 Afternoon Digest: After 109 Days, India's Daily Covid Cases Cross 12,000-Mark & Other Stories

After 109 Days, India’s Daily Covid Cases Cross 12,000-Mark; Infections on Rise in Mumbai, Delhi

First time in 109 days since February 26, India recorded a big jump of over the 12,000 daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as coronavirus infections are on the rise across the country again. On Thursday, India reported 12,213 fresh set of Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate stood at 2.35%. READ MORE

What Would Your Life Be as President of India? News18 Explains the Salary, Residence, Travel of India’s 1st Citizen

The presidential elections are afoot. As President Ram Nath Kovind’s term nears its end, the political circle is abuzz with talks and speculations on who the next nominal head of the country’s executive will be. As parties, both ruling and opposition, attempt to build their consensus on candidates, ahead of the keenly-anticipated polls – scheduled for June 18 – we wonder…what would our lives be like as the President of India? READ MORE

Sangrur Bypoll: As Moose Wala Becomes Congress’s Theme Song, AAP Faces Litmus Test To Repeat Win

Battle for the Sangrur bypoll is heating up with Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann’s planned roadshows in support of party’s candidate Gurmail Singh amid Opposition blaming the AAP-led state government for the alleged deterioration of law and order. READ MORE

National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Put Onus of Entire YI-AJL Takeover Transaction on Late Motilal Vora, Say ED Sources

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned in the National Herald case, put the onus of entire transaction of takeover of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) on late Motilal Vora, former Congress treasurer. READ MORE

US Fed Announces Biggest Interest Rate Hike Since 1994 to Fight Surging Inflation

The US Federal Reserve announced the most aggressive interest rate increase in nearly 30 years on Wednesday, and said it is prepared to do so again next month in an all-out battle to drive down surging inflation. The super-sized 0.75-percentage-point hike came with the Fed under intense pressure to curb soaring gas and food prices that have left millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet and sent President Joe Biden’s approval ratings plunging. READ MORE

Shahid Afridi Questions Virat Kohli’s Attitude: ‘Does He Think he Has Achieved Everything in Life’

Virat Kohli had a tough 2021. It was a year when he saw his team getting knocked out of T20 World Cup 2021, then he stepped down from the position of captaincy. Days later he was stripped off his ODI captaincy before stepping down from Test captaincy as well. All in all, his personal form also suffered. READ MORE

