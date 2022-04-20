News18 Afternoon Digest: After Loudspeakers, Bulldozer is the New Buzzword in India's Political Lexicon & Other Top Stories

Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Clashes: SC Steps in, Stays ‘Encroachment Drive’ in Violence-Hit Jahangirpuri

The Supreme Court has ordered to maintain status-quo on demolition drive being conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area where violence broke out last week during a religious procession. READ MORE

In Sharp Rise, India Sees 2,067 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Climb to 12,340

With 2,067 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,47,594 while the active cases increased to 12,340, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. READ MORE

From UP to MP & Now Delhi: After Loudspeakers, Bulldozer is the New Buzzword in India’s Political Lexicon

It started with a jibe, became an election campaign and has now begun spreading its roots across the country. The use of bulldozers to demolish houses and properties of those accused of riots kick-started in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earning the sobriquet of ‘Bulldozer Baba’ for razing the illegal properties of criminals and promoting it as a stamp of approval of the state government’s policy to instil fear and maintain law and order. READ MORE

Maha BJP Leader Mungantiwar Says Party Will Expose Sena’s ‘Corrupt Practices’, Not Form Alliance

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said his party will not form an alliance with the Shiv Sena — its former ally — in future. Speaking during his party’s `Poll Khol’ campaign against the Shiv Sena which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he said the BJP will now expose the Sena’s “corruption” in the civic body. READ MORE

Russia Urges Ukrainian Forces to ‘Immediately’ Lay Down Arms

Russia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces to “immediately” lay down arms and issued a new ultimatum for the defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol to give up. The Russian defence ministry’s warning came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday the start of a new offensive by Moscow that is focused on the east of the former Soviet state. READ MORE

Indian Police Force Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Dons The Uniform Once Again After Shershaah

Rohit Shetty has joined hands with Sidharth Malhotra for his OTT debut titled ‘Indian Police Force’. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to social media and dropped the first teaser of his upcoming series. The teaser begins with Rohit traveling in a police car. He then tests a gun and fires some shots. Later, the video shares a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra walking with his intense cop avatar. He can be seen donning the uniform once again after Shershaah. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.