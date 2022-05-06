News18 Afternoon Digest: After Respite from Rain, Delhi to See Heatwave Conditions Again Next Week & Other Stories

Using Loudspeakers in Mosques Not Fundamental Right: Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea to Play Azan

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition that sought installation of loudspeakers in mosques saying that it is not a fundamental right. A bench of Justice Vivek Kumar Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar said, “The law says that it is not a constitutional right to use loudspeakers in mosques,” while dealing with a writ plea filed by a man named Irfan. READ MORE

After Respite from Rain, Delhi to See Heatwave Conditions Again Next Week; North India to See Rising Mercury

After receiving rain and hailstorm on Wednesday, Delhi’s temperature dropped below the average giving relief to residents. The maximum temperature settled two notches below the average at 37 degrees Celsius. READ MORE

Over a Decade After Attack on North Indians, 2008 Episode Comes Back to Bite Raj Thackeray. May Face Trouble on Trip to Ayodhya

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday opposed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya and said that he will not allow Thackeray to enter the city till he apologises to north Indians. READ MORE

Ninth Journalist Killed in Mexico This Year as Foreign Criticism Mounts

AMexican journalist was found dead in the northwestern state of Sinaloa on Thursday, authorities said, marking the ninth death of a media worker in a unprecedentedly bloody year for the country which has drawn international scrutiny. READ MORE

Zomato Wipes off Rs 88,000 cr M-Cap Since Listing; Hits New All-Time Low

Zomato’s share price today hit a new lifetime low of Rs 57.65 per share on NSE in Friday’s Trade. The tech stock has been hitting a new low on a regular basis as it made a new low today in the 5th straight session. READ MORE

Vampire Organisations Want Megan Fox, MGK to be Safe While Drinking Each Other’s Blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship, to many social media users’ dismay, has unfolded in the public eye. People on the Internet feel like they could’ve done without knowing about the couple’s blood-drinking ritual, in particular. It turns out, real-life vampire organisations are kind of apprehensive, too. READ MORE

IPL 2022: ‘Didn’t Need Extra Motivation’-David Warner After Match Winning Performance Against SRH

David Warner’s 92-run knock was nothing but sweet revenge as not only did he come good with the bat, but he also helped his team beat his old franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad who had a fallout with Australian. Back then in 2021, SRH had dropped Warner from the captaincy and also excluded him from the playing eleven. READ MORE

