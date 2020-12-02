News18 Afternoon Digest: Agriculture, Railway Ministers Meet Amit Shah on Farmers' Protest, BJP's Haryana Ally Takes 'Middle Ground' on Farm Laws and Other Top Stories

Agriculture, Railway Ministers Meet Amit Shah as Day 7 of Protests See Cancellation of Trains, More Delhi Borders Shut Amid Farmers’ Protest

In the wake of protests, the Northern Railways have either cancelled, short-terminated, short-originated or diverted a few trains, while Chilla border on Noida-link road has been closed for vehicular movement. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and railway minister Piyush Goyal met home minister Amit Shah today as the deadlock over the crisis continues with representatives of 35 agitating organisations vowing to intensify the stir. READ MORE

'What is the Problem in Adding One Line on MSP': BJP's Haryana Ally on 'Middle Ground' as Protests Rage

As the farmers' protest continues against farm laws near Delhi borders, Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) who earlier supported formation of BJP government in Haryana have come out in support of the farmers backing their demand for assurance on MSP for crops. “What is the problem in writing one line?” the elder Chautala said. He added that the centre should consider inclusion of MSPs in farm laws. READ MORE

'Fake News' About Covid-19 Vaccine has Become a Second Pandemic, Red Cross Chief Says

Covid-19 vaccines are fast approaching, but a second pandemic might impede efforts to recover from the first, according to the president of a global humanitarian aid group. Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a virtual briefing to the UN Correspondents Association on Monday that governments and institutions needed to implement measures to combat growing mistrust and misinformation. READ MORE

Farmers’ Protest: Misguided Stir Run by Self-serving Leaders That is Helping Opposition Further its Ends

The Tuesday meeting between the government and the agitating farmers’ representatives failed to resolve the issue. Given the obstinate attitude of the farmers’ leaders, the outcome of the meeting is not astonishing. What, however, is astonishing is the fact that these self-serving leaders have managed to generate widespread support, not just among the agriculturists in north India but also in other countries. READ MORE

Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out As Transgender and Internet Can't Stop Their Love

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." On Tuesday, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page received incredible support from his fans and trans community after the Inception, The Umbrella Academy star came out as transgender, an announcement that was made by the actor on social media. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to Score 12,000 ODI Runs; Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record in India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the fastest to 12000 ODI during the third ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. Tendulkar had reached the milestone during his 300th innings against Pakistan at the Centurion in South Africa in the 2003 World Cup, while Kohli notched up the landmark in only his 242nd ODI innings - 58 innings less than what Tedulkar took - when he reached the score of 23. READ MORE