News18 Afternoon Digest: Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project Goes Solar, Ordering Food Online to Get Costlier in 2022 & Other Top Stories

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project Goes Solar; Sabarmati Station to Have Rooftop Panels With ‘Charkha’

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project is going solar with ‘Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Projects’ planned for various stations, starting with the rail terminal to come up at Sabarmati. The proposed structure at Sabarmati station will see solar panels on the roof of the station with a proposed ‘Charkha’ symbol and solar panels also on the side of the building with the iconic symbol of the Salt March by Mahatma Gandhi and his followers in 1930.

Ordering Food From Swiggy, Zomato Is Getting Costlier In 2022: Here’s Why

Ordering food from apps like Swiggy and Zomato may get costlier in India as the year 2022 begins. This, due to the fact that these two companies will be required to pay tax on behalf of all restaurants starting tomorrow, January 1, 2022. The new move comes as a result of the update issued by the finance ministry under which food aggregators are supposed to pay five percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for ordering food through their platforms.

Tale of Two P Jains: After Name Mix-up, Properties Linked to ‘Samajwadi Ittra’ Maker ‘Pampi’ Raided

The Mumbai unit of the Income Tax department on Friday morning began conducting raids at almost 50 locations linked to Pushpraj “Pampi" Jain, an MLC who had launched “Samajwadi ittra" last month. Sources said that raids are underway all over India as major case of tax evasion is being probed. Pushpraj came under spotlight after his name got mixed up with Peeyush Jain, a UP trader who has been sent to judicial custody after over Rs 194 crore in cash, 26 kg gold and huge quantity of sandalwood oil were unearthed at properties linked to him.

Queen’s Guard Tramples Child and Marches on in Viral Video, Leaves Internet Divided

A viral video on TikTok shows a kid being trampled by the Queen’s guards at the Tower of London, leaving passersby in shock. The two guards holding rifles, wore black bearskin hats and blue coats. Posted by a user named brittoker, the clip has been viewed over 5.7 million times, according to a New York Post report. In the video, the guards are seen marching on when a child gets in the way. The guard is heard yelling a sort of warning before running into the child, who fell down. Although the guard tried to step over the child, the collision happened so quickly that the child tripped immediately, but got back on his feet at the same speed.

Tesla Recalls 475,000 Model 3, Model S Electric Cars Over Safety Issues

Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday. Tesla shares fell as much as 3% in the morning but rebounded and were last trading slightly higher around $1,088.76. The federal regulator has been discussing another camera issue with the automaker, while probing the electric vehicle manufacturer’s driver assistant system and other issues.

‘Casteist’ Scene from Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ Draws Ire Online, Twitter Debates Quota

Societal demarcations based on caste have plagued the Indian society since ages now. As much as we deny its existence, it continues to creep in manifesting itself under many forms. The Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’, which tells the saga of Indian cricket team’s historic win in 1983 World Cup has been getting accolades from everyone for its perfect casting, acting and attention to details. But along with it, one particular scene from the movie has drawn backlash from internet users.

JEE Advanced 2022: Students Who Missed IIT Entrance in 2021, 2020 to Get Extra Attempt

Students who were eligible to appear for the IIT entrance - JEE advanced - in 2020 or 2021 but could not appear for the same will be eligible to take the exam again in 2022, announced the Joint Admissions Board (JAB). The relaxation is offered to candidates due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The relaxation was extended to 2020 students for the 2021 exam as well and has been once again offered to eligible candidates who could not take the exam.

