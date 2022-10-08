News18 Afternoon Digest: AIF Chief Announces New Weapon System for Air Force; 11 Killed After Bus Catches Fire in Nashik

Air Force Day: New Weapon System, Women Agniveers from 2023 & More | Key Announcements by IAF Chief

On the occasion of “Air Force Day,” Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari Saturday announced that a new weapon system has been approved for the Indian Air Force (IAF).This will be the first time since India’s independence that a new branch of weapons will be created. The new system, would reportedly result in saving Rs 3,400 crore for the IAF. Chaudhari also hailed the recently introduced Agniveer scheme of recruitment, and said its an “opportunity to harness the potential of India’s youth and channelize it towards service of the nation.” READ MORE

2024 Poll Play: From Odisha to Nagaland, Why Top BJP Leaders are Focusing on East and North-East

The last few months have seen top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda travel to Odisha, Bengal and Assam frequently. Picture this: In the last week of September, Nadda visited Odisha for two days. In August, Shah visited Odisha and Nadda is expected to visit the state again in November. In the coming two days, Shah and Nadda will inaugurate the BJP headquarters in Assam. Sikkim, too, is on Shah’s schedule this time. READ MORE

Maharashtra: 11 Killed After Bus Catches Fire in Nashik, PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia for Family of Each Deceased

t least 11 people died after a bus caught on fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Saturday morning, Police officials confirmed. The bus hit a truck at Nandur Naka at around 5 am and caught fire in a few minutes. Several others got injured in the fire accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those deceased, and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000. READ MORE

Govt May Set ‘Wheel’ in Motion to Boost J&K Tourism by Installing ‘Srinagar Eye’ in Dal Lake

Like the ‘London Eye’, Kashmir could soon get its own ‘Srinagar Eye’. The government is planning to install a giant Ferris wheel in the middle of Srinagar’s Dal Lake on a small island, News18 has been told exclusively by sources. The move, if it goes through, could become a huge draw for tourists and also send a significant message in Kashmir, with the Ferris wheel becoming a new symbol of ‘normalcy’, a senior central government official told News18. This comes close on the heels of Srinagar last month getting its first multiplex where movies are now being screened. READ MORE

Yellow Alert in Mumbai as Wet Spell Continues; Rainfall Brings Down Temperatures, Pollution in Delhi

Rainfall is set to continue in Mumbai, as moderate showers with thunderstorm and gusty winds are predicted for next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert in the city for Saturday. Meanwhile in Delhi, overnight light rainfall and cloudy skies brought down temperatures on Saturday. This continued from Friday when similar weather conditions had improved the capital’s air quality. READ MORE

CNG, PNG Prices Hiked by Rs 3 Per Kg Each; Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Noida, Other Cities

The prices of CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi have been hiked by Rs 3 each on Saturday in step with a rise in input natural gas prices. The Rs 3 per kg rise in CNG price is the first hike in over four months, while a Rs 3 per standard cubic metres increase in PNG price was the first raise in two months. READ MORE

Not Even 1% of Film Strays from Ramayana’: Adipurush Team on Epic Row

f the makers of the much-anticipated film Adipurush expected a big reaction while releasing its teaser on October 2, they have certainly got one. The 1.46-minute-long video clip has seemingly set social media afire for days, receiving massive backlash over a range of perceived flaws.

In an exclusive and exhaustive conversation with CNN-News18, the film’s director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir finally answered the barrage of criticisms that has come their way, maintaining that the motion picture is a representation of their “bhakti and shraddha” for the Ramayana. READ MORE

